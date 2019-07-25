First, instead of trying to appeal to everyone, think about the person you are trying to attract. What are they looking for? Remember, you are not trying to appeal to everyone. Think about who the person is you actually want to spend time with. Not just a "guy" or a "girl" or "someone queer like me" but a specific person.

What do they need? A dance partner? A travel companion? A chili cook-off compadre?

Then ask yourself, which of those needs can you authentically fill? (Don't say you like to see live music just because you think that makes you sound more attractive if you actually hate live music. Nothing will kill your prospects faster than not being able to deliver on what you promise in your profile.)

The next step is to identify the things that will support the story of who you are. In marketing, we call those proof points. If someone lists 20 hobbies in a dating profile hoping one of those is the spaghetti that sticks, they come off as indistinct and unmemorable. You like reggae and cats and Game of Thrones and snorkeling? What are you leading with? Which are the qualities that make you unique? For brands, we make sure to lead with the three top qualities that will most authentically fill a need for the consumer. So if you are looking to spend time with someone who loves yoga, say that holistic health and mental and physical openness are important to you. This way, you'll be meeting each other's needs, and that's when you have a win-win.

Once you know who you are going after and how you can authentically meet their needs in a way that is mutually beneficial, then you can tell your story. Are you new to the city? Newly on the market? Looking to make new friends? Looking to try new things? Pick the qualities that support that story. Don't say you're looking for adventure and then neglect to mention your travels or exotic meals. Don't say you're a homebody who likes to sky-dive. It doesn't make you eclectic—it makes your brand muddy.

Ultimately your profile is your slogan. Taking the time to craft and curate yours can give you a wonderful opportunity to think about where you are in your life, what you're looking for, what you genuinely have to offer, and who your target "audience" (i.e., the person you're trying to meet) really is. Then you can take the confidence that exercise gives you out into the real world, where—who knows—that person you have been looking for might just be waiting.