‡Not available in all 50 states. Eligibility and rx required. Test is not FDA-approved. Use is recommended for adults with an elevated risk for cancer, such as those 50 and older. The test is a screening test that looks for a signal sometimes associated with cancer. It does not diagnose cancer. Diagnostic testing is needed to confirm cancer. The test does not detect a signal for all cancers and not all cancers can be detected in the blood. False positive and false negative results do occur. Test should be used in addition to healthcare provider recommended screening tests. We recommend talking to your healthcare provider to determine if additional testing is needed. For more important safety and laboratory/test information, please click here.