Labs by Hers Launches: Get 5x More Health Data Than Traditional Testing**
Ever wonder what your body is really doing on a day-to-day basis? Most of us only check in during an annual physical, but by then, small shifts in hormones, metabolism, or inflammation can already be happening under the radar. Labs by Hers changes that by turning lab testing into an ongoing check-in on your well-being.
The subscription-based lab service requires one blood draw to run 130+ tests—checking for more than 1,000 conditions even before symptoms arise. This gives you access to 5x more health data** than traditional lab testing (such as screening for more than 50 types of cancer).‡
The end goal? Labs by Hers provides a doctor-developed program to help optimize your health, including both nutrition and habit guidance. And while you might expect testing to cost thousands, Labs by Hers makes it affordable with base plans starting at just $199 per year.
Here's everything you need to know about the new program.
What Is Labs by hers?
Labs by Hers is a direct-to-consumer lab testing subscription that provides comprehensive blood testing paired with in-app insights and clinician-developed action plans.
Unlike many at-home lab testing kits that rely on finger-prick samples, Labs uses in-person blood draws at partnered collection sites nationwide, allowing for a broader and more precise biomarker panel.
Depending on the plan selected, users can test for up to 120 biomarkers across 10 major health categories, including:
- Cardiovascular health
- Metabolic health
- Hormone balance
- Thyroid function
- Inflammation markers
- Nutrient levels
- Liver & kidney function
- Stress indicators
Results are delivered digitally through the Hers app, where they’re translated into readable summaries rather than static lab sheets.
This approach positions Labs as part diagnostic tool, part preventative health dashboard. Plus, compared to traditional lab testing—which may involve insurance approvals, variable billing, and separate provider visits—the subscription lab testing model offers pricing transparency upfront.
FYI
Why long-term testing matters
Single lab values can fluctuate due to factors like hydration, recent meals, sleep quality, or temporary stress. Because of this, many clinicians emphasize the importance of trend data rather than one-time measurements.
For example, gradually rising fasting glucose over several years may signal declining insulin sensitivity even if each individual test still falls within the “normal” reference range. Similarly, shifts in cholesterol particle markers or inflammatory markers may reveal early cardiovascular risk before symptoms appear.
Longitudinal testing—especially when paired with lifestyle adjustments—can help individuals evaluate whether changes in diet, exercise, sleep, or stress management are actually improving internal health markers.
What biomarkers are included?
While panels vary by subscription tier, Labs includes many of the core markers clinicians use to assess long-term health risk and optimization potential.
Examples include:
Cardiovascular Health
- LDL cholesterol
- HDL cholesterol
- Triglycerides
- Apolipoprotein B (ApoB)
These markers help assess cardiovascular risk and lipid metabolism. For example, ApoB is increasingly considered one of the most precise indicators of atherosclerotic risk because it measures the number of potentially harmful cholesterol-carrying particles in circulation.
Metabolic Health
- Fasting glucose
- Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c)
- Insulin markers
Together, these biomarkers provide insight into how efficiently the body regulates blood sugar. Changes in these values can signal early metabolic dysfunction long before type 2 diabetes develops.
Inflammation
- C-reactive protein (CRP)
CRP is a widely used marker of systemic inflammation. Elevated levels have been linked to a range of chronic conditions, including cardiovascular disease and metabolic disorders.
Thyroid Function
- Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH)
- Free T3
- Free T4
These hormones regulate metabolism, energy production, and temperature regulation. Tracking multiple thyroid markers can help provide a more complete picture of thyroid health than TSH alone.
Hormones
- Estradiol
- Progesterone
- Testosterone
Nutrition Status
- Vitamin D
- Vitamin B12
- Ferritin
This breadth moves beyond the standard annual panel typically ordered during a routine physical and aligns more closely with comprehensive preventative health testing models.
Importantly, longitudinal tracking—especially in the Advanced plan—allows users to monitor trends over time, not just single snapshots. That distinction matters: biomarker patterns often tell a more meaningful story than isolated results.
Types of testing plans
Labs by Hers launched with two annual tiers:
Base Plan: $199 per year
Includes one blood draw annually and approximately 50 biomarkers across nine health areas.
Advanced Plan: $499 per year
Includes two blood draws per year and more than 120 biomarkers across 10 health categories.
How to use the results for your longevity
A common criticism of direct-to-consumer lab testing is that users receive complex data without sufficient interpretation.
Labs by hers attempts to address that gap with an in-app Insights Dashboard that includes:
- Clear indicators for optimal vs. out-of-range markers
- Educational context explaining why each biomarker matters
- Lifestyle recommendations tied to specific results
- Clinician-developed action plans
- Visual tracking over time
Because Labs operates within the broader Hims & Hers Health ecosystem, users can also pursue follow-up consultations if needed—reducing the lag between abnormal findings and medical guidance.
This integration differentiates it from standalone at-home lab testing companies that stop at reporting results.
How Labs by hers compares to traditional testing
Traditional lab work typically occurs during an annual physical, where a provider orders a limited set of panels based on age, risk factors, or symptoms. Results are reviewed briefly—often only if something falls outside a standard reference range.
Labs by hers, by contrast, is built around:
- Broader biomarker coverage
- Consumer-driven access
- Digital result interpretation
- Subscription-based preventative monitoring
That said, it’s not intended to replace primary care. Comprehensive health management still benefits from an established relationship with a physician who can contextualize labs within full medical history.
Instead, Labs functions best as a supplement to traditional care, especially for individuals who want deeper data between annual visits.
The growth of preventative biomarker testing
Interest in preventative health testing has accelerated alongside increased awareness of metabolic dysfunction, cardiovascular risk, hormone imbalance, and chronic inflammation.
Many of these shifts develop gradually—often years before symptoms surface. Regular biomarker testing can help identify subtle changes in:
- Insulin sensitivity
- Cholesterol particle risk
- Thyroid trends
- Nutrient depletion
- Inflammatory burden
Monitoring these markers annually (or biannually) creates a clearer picture of the trajectory: Are lifestyle changes improving glucose control? Is inflammation trending downward? Are hormone levels stabilizing?
Limitations & considerations at DTC lab testing
While Labs by Her expands access to preventative diagnostics, there are practical considerations to keep in mind:
It does not replace comprehensive medical evaluation.
Abnormal findings may require additional diagnostic testing.
Not every biomarker has immediate lifestyle “fixes.”
Subscription costs may not be accessible for all users.
Interpretation of optimal ranges can vary depending on provider philosophy.
Consumers considering subscription lab testing should view it as a proactive tool, not a substitute for individualized medical care.
The takeaway
Labs by Hers makes staying on top of your health less complicated and more meaningful. With full biomarker panels, easy-to-read results, and guidance from clinicians, it turns lab work into something you can actually act on. Whether you’re tracking heart health, hormones, or inflammation, Labs helps you see the trends that matter. As preventative care goes mainstream, subscription-based testing might just become the new normal.
*Costs can exceed $2,500 for direct-to-consumer tests that screen similar biomarkers.
†Biomarkers track core biological pathways and while not diagnostic on their own, testing can help inform a provider about the underlying physiologic shifts that are associated with a very wide range of conditions.
‡Not available in all 50 states. Eligibility and rx required. Test is not FDA-approved. Use is recommended for adults with an elevated risk for cancer, such as those 50 and older. The test is a screening test that looks for a signal sometimes associated with cancer. It does not diagnose cancer. Diagnostic testing is needed to confirm cancer. The test does not detect a signal for all cancers and not all cancers can be detected in the blood. False positive and false negative results do occur. Test should be used in addition to healthcare provider recommended screening tests. We recommend talking to your healthcare provider to determine if additional testing is needed. For more important safety and laboratory/test information, please click here.
**Routine bloodwork may typically only include a complete blood count, a basic metabolic panel, a lipid panel, glycated hemoglobin, and thyroid-stimulating hormone.
††Biological Age calculation is for informational purposes only. It is an approximation of current aging status and should not be used as a diagnostic tool and does not determine treatment plan eligibility.