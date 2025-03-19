Skip to Content
Recipes

This Kale Artichoke Dip Is Creamy & Packed With Veggies

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
March 19, 2025
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Image by Emilia Aghamirzai / FatChix Inc.
March 19, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Dips always steal the show at a party, especially when it's a warm and cheesy. Nothing fits that description better than a beloved artichoke dip.

In her new cookbook the Trigger Kitchen, actress and writer Emma Myles serves up the perfect kale artichoke version that's heavy on the veggies (you can finally use that bag of kale that's sitting in your fridge) and doesn't skimp on the creaminess.

Dig in with a pita chip, carrot stick, or bell pepper. Add a heaping dollop onto chicken breast or sautéed shrimp. Or, spread on sourdough bread to make the ultimate sandwich. The options are endless!

Kale artichoke dip

Makes about 5 cups

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoon (28 grams) unsalted butter, divided
  • 2 tablespoon (30 milliliters) olive oil, divided
  • 1 (16-oz [454-grams]) bag chopped kale
  • Pinch of salt, plus more to taste
  • 1–2 large shallots, finely diced
  • 6 cloves garlic, grated
  • 8 oz (226 g) cream cheese, room temperature 
  • ⅓ cup (80 milliliters) whole milk
  • ½ cup (50 grams) grated Parmesan 
  • ½ teaspoon truffle zest
  • Pepper, to taste
  • 10 oz (283 grams) grilled artichoke hearts, chopped
  • 2 oz (57 grams) shredded melting cheese, such as Gruyère, mozzarella or fontina
  • 1 tablespoon (12 grams) everything bagel seasoning

Method:

  1. Turn your broiler on. In a large sauté pan, melt 1 tablespoon (14 g) of butter and 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of oil over medium heat.
  2. Add the kale and toss it around until vibrant and every leaf has a nice sheen. Add a few tablespoons (15–45 ml) of water and a pinch of salt. Toss one more time, cover, turn down the heat and then steam the kale for 2 to 3 minutes.
  3. Remove it from the pan and set aside. Discard any excess liquid in the pan, give it a wipe and put it back on the heat.
  4. Add the remaining butter and oil and turn the heat to medium-high. Add the shallots and cook until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and stir.
  5. When it’s fragrant (1 minute), add the cream cheese and combine everything by what can only be described as mashing.
  6. When the block is no longer a block and everything is soft and incorporated, add the milk, Parmesan, truffle zest, then salt and pepper to taste, and stir. Fold in the cooked kale and artichoke hearts and mix it all up. Turn off the heat.
  7. Top with your desired melting cheese and everything bagel seasoning cause why not. Transfer it all to the oven and broil for 5 to 7 minutes. Remove it when the top is golden and check yourself before you wreck yourself.

Reprinted with permission from Trigger Kitchen by Emma Myles. Page Street Publishing Co. 2024. Emma Myles is a writer, artist, activist, and home cook. She's best known for her role as Leanne Taylor on the hit show Orange Is the New Black, for which she won three Screen Actors Guild Awards. She lives in New York City.

