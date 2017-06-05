8 Things You Need To Know Today (June 5)
1. Alicia Silverstone calls feeding her son a vegan diet a "no-brainer."
Silverstone, who gave up meat at 21, has been a vocal supporter of the health and environmental benefits of veganism since then. Despite the controversy around limiting the nutrient sources of children, Silverstone is staunch in her belief that, even for her son, the healthiest diet is a meat- and dairy-free one. Bear's favorite thing about eating vegan? "You don’t have to eat yucky meat." (People)
2. Can climate change denial be treated?
According to identity-protective cognition, people (aka climate change deniers) can subconsciously resist any facts that threaten their defining values. One way to get them to accept factual information is to warn them when misinformation is coming. So in this case, it would mean letting people know when faulty studies and fake science are out there. (Vox)
3. The European Parliament has published a new report reinforcing the dangers of pesticides on cognitive development.
A review of existing research commissioned by the European Parliament is giving more credence to the belief that pesticides can negatively affect cognitive development. For example, children whose mothers ingested pesticides during pregnancy were more likely to have adverse mental development. Another study reviewed in the report calculated that 13 million IQ points a year are lost as a result of pesticides. (The Independent)
4. Screen for cervical cancer whenever you feel like it with this new pocket colposcope.
Doctors agree that the 500,000 cases of cervical cancer each year could be almost 100 percent preventable if screening was more readily accessible. This tampon-size gadget developed by researchers at Duke University connects to a laptop or smartphone, allows women or their health care professionals to take a look whenever, wherever. (medGadget)
5. Here's how to like stuff and embrace minimalism, too.
Does minimalism feel too hard because you like living among your trinkets, memories, plants, and artwork? This writer feels you and thinks it truly can be for everyone. The two pillars of minimalism are having less and wanting less: What if we had "enough" and wanted no more? Food for thought. (Apartment Therapy)
6. We need to talk about being "skinny fat."
As the health world shifts its focus to eating and moving in a way that makes you feel good, those people who were always deemed lucky for being able to eat whatever they want and not gain weight are getting a closer look. While they may not appear outwardly unhealthy, many of them are carrying around visceral fat, which surrounds the organs and raises the risk for heart attacks, strokes, diabetes, and more. (Smart Health)
7. If you're dealing with depression, consider popping a probiotic.
While there has been some research done on the antidepressive properties of probiotics, a new study on IBS patients and probiotics sheds some interesting light. There has long been a link between depression and IBS, but the latest research found that IBS patients who regularly took a probiotic saw a 64 percent decrease in depression after just six weeks. It seems like we could all benefit from the healing properties of probiotics. (Time)
8. More than 80 mayors pledge to uphold the Paris Climate Agreement after Trump abandons it.
Public officeholders from Seattle to New York to Pittsburgh to Fayetteville, Arkansas, have vowed to uphold the Paris Climate Agreement with their 39 million constituents and keep working toward its stated goals. Another great reminder that you can stand for your ideals and what you think is right—no matter what. (Fortune)