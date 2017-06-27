6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 27)

We've come up with tons of ways to treat anxiety—meditation, medication, and everything in between—but great philosophers of yore believed that anxiety was a gift. That is not to say anxiety should not be treated, but that perhaps self-exploration is a valid, more modern treatment in moving through anxiety. Gordon Marino, a philosophy professor at St. Olaf College, said, "Today, orthodoxy has it that sudden psychological changes are chemical in nature, but there was a time when we still believed that an idea, or an interpretation of your experience, could turn the page of that experience." (Quartz)