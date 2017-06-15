6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 15)

Rosalyn Baldwin's family has friends in Louisiana law enforcement. So, after the shootings in Dallas and Louisiana, she told her parents these officers needed her support and that she wanted to hug policemen and women in every nation on earth. Wanting to be supportive but not promise the moon, her parents suggested they start small. Now, she's worked her way through 16 states and plans to get through all 50. Ask her why she's doing it and Rosalyn will say, "Some people have been mean to them. I want to make them feel better." (ABC13)