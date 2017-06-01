6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 1)

The actress, who is serving as a jury panelist for the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, spoke publicly about her disappointment at the depiction of women in this year's films, saying, "I do hope that when we include more female storytellers, we will have more of the women that I recognize in my day-to-day life. Ones that are proactive, have their own agencies, don’t just react to the men around them. They have their own point of view." (The Guardian)