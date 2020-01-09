 Skip to content

The Only Juice You Need To Boost Gut Health
Olivia Budgen
Written by Olivia Budgen
Olivia Budgen is a certified health coach, entrepreneur, and writer.
Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
Medical review by Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
Functional Medicine Gynecologist
Wendie Trubow is a functional medicine gynecologist with almost 10 years of training in the field. She received her M.D. from Tufts University.
Photo by Olivia Budgen

Last updated on January 9, 2020

Health begins in the gut. This saying is very popular in the health movement at the moment, and for good reason.

The human gut contains 10 times more bacteria than all the human cells in the entire body. This bacteria promotes normal gastrointestinal function, protects us from infection, regulates metabolism, and comprises more than 75 percent of our immune system.

Eating (and drinking) a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables feeds good gut bacteria and helps them—and us—thrive.

This delicious juice, made in a juicer, does just that and also helps to heal and soothe your gut. It contains ingredients with other great digestive benefits:

Pineapple contains bromelain. The core of the pineapple has a group of protein-digesting enzymes, which provide the key health benefits found in bromelain and help with digestion in the intestinal tract.

Pears stimulate secretion of digestive juices so food moves more easily through our system. The gritty nature of pear fiber helps it bind to and flush toxins out of the colon. They also help regulate bowel movements, prevent water retention, and decrease bloating.

Cucumbers are rich in two of the most basic elements needed for healthy digestion: water and fiber. This combination is very effective in ridding the body of toxins from the digestive system, thereby aiding digestion.

Ginger increases saliva and other digestive fluids, which helps alleviate indigestion and other symptoms like flatulence and bloating.

Mint is a digestive aid, as it soothes stomachs in cases of indigestion or inflammation. The aroma of mint stimulates the salivary glands in the mouth as well as glands that secrete digestive enzymes, thereby facilitating digestion.

Digestive Dream Juice

Serves 1

Ingredients

  • 1 pineapple (including core)
  • 3 pears
  • 1 cucumber
  • Thumb-length of ginger
  • Handful of mint leaves

Preparation

Put all the ingredients through a juicer.

