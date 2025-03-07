Advertisement
This Jaw-Sculpting Serum Has Sold Out 3 Times, But It's Back In Stock & We Have An Exclusive Discount
Our beauty editors don’t give out praise lightly, so when I heard one raving about a neck-firming serum with results so good they made her gasp, I knew this product was no joke.
The ShapeShift V-Line Jaw Defining Serum uses exosomes to alter your skin on the cellular level, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and crepey skin and creating a more sculpted neck and jawline.
And in case you’re feeling skeptical, biotech beauty brand SickScience has science (and some very impressive before and after photos) to back it.
The serum sold out multiple times after the initial launch in March 2024, but I finally got my hands on it late last year—and (spoiler alert:) I love it so much I begged the brand for an exclusive discount so you can try it for yourself. Use code MBG20 to get 20% off your order.
But don't waffle over your purchase for too long! Some reviewers say they're stocking up on multiples so they're never without it, and I'm predicting more sellouts in this brand's future.
What’s so great about the serum:
For starters, the founders Polen Koçak, Ph.D., and Merve Yildirim, Ph.D., are (literally) molecular scientists, so you know they’re meticulous in creating each formula.
Rather than a harsh or potent exfoliator, ShapeShift uses exosomes (compounds extracted from plant-based stem cells) to harness the power of your DNA and encourage a smoother, more contoured neck area.
More specifically, the exomes (called NX35) specifically instruct fat cells to naturally release lipid droplets, which are responsible for fat storage. The serum also contains glycerin, niacinamide, squalane, and ceramides, which are naturally hydrating and plumping.
I’ve now used the serum for about three months, and the skin on my neck looks so much firmer and smoother. I love that it’s lightweight, non-irritating, vegan, hypoallergenic, and fragrance-free, and it’s simple to integrate into my existing skin care routine.
Fun fact: The brand was founded by molecular scientists, and they've done their research on this product. In a third-party clinical study of 31 volunteers for eight weeks, 90% of participants reported increased firmness of the skin, and 94% said their skin felt smoother after using the serum.
Co-founder Polen Koçak's own eight-week outcome (below) still has me shook.
Our aforementioned senior beauty editor, Jamie Schneider, said the serum made her neck and jaw look “more defined than ever” after about four weeks of testing the serum.
The best part? While most exosome serums I’ve seen cost well over $200, this one is just $58 for a fairly large bottle—and you can get it for $46 with code MBG20.
Editor’s note:
The takeaway
Exosome products are making waves in the skin care space, and this is one formula I can strongly recommend firsthand (yup, even as someone with sensitive skin!). Don't miss your chance to try it for yourself and save 20% with code MBG20 to get 20% off your order.