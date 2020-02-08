If you’re sleeping in a bed or walking on carpet where thousands of people have been before you, you want to trust they’re clean.

“Choosing to clean your linens at home once a week is very different from a hotel cleaning their linens once a week,” Sembajwe said. “There are a lot of smaller facilities that do not wash blankets more than once or twice a year.” OK, yikes.

When being welcomed into a public space, guests should expect acceptable and healthy conditions, she said.

To ensure daily cleanings are done sustainably, Sembajwe and her team at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research encourage hotels to invest in energy-efficient washing machines. While it might not seem cost-effective upfront, she said these changes will create greater return down the line, economically and environmentally.

These laundering technologies already exist, and smaller businesses like the eco-conscious laundromat, Celsious are already aware of their benefits.