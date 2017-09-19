In addition to conventional mind-body therapies like yoga or mindfulness meditation, there is another kind of treatment modality that focuses on body and mind: multidisciplinary rehabilitation. Multidisciplinary rehabilitation for back pain is developed by health care professionals and combines several concepts. It consists of three pillars: physiotherapy, psychological therapy, and patient education. Multidisciplinary rehabilitation is also recommended by current guidelines as a non-pharmacologic treatment modality for chronic lower-back pain. And studies show it has significant benefits, especially in the long term.

However good, multidisciplinary rehabilitation programs are quite pricey (up to $45,000 for a four-week clinical program). Those therapies have other disadvantages as well: Patients often have to commit full-time for four weeks and typically have to wait for up to two years for an available slot in a therapy group.