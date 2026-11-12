IPTA's coursework is organized around its PRIME curriculum, the core study system every candidate works through before sitting the CPT exam. The PRIME curriculum organizes training into five progressive phases (Prepare, Reinforce, Increase, Maximize, and Explode). These phases are the basis for not only how you’ll learn, but how you will eventually coach and teach your clients. IPTA also designed PRIME around a certification structure, so if you want to progress into more specialized certifications, you can easily know how to choose your next certification progression. Phase P corresponds to their CES (Corrective Exercise Specialist) certification, I with CBS (Certified Bodybuilding Specialist), and M+E with SCS (Strength and Conditioning Specialist).