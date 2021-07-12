This Simple Seasoning Trick Will Make Your Summer Meals Pop
Sea salt is a popular choice, and a go-to for dietitian and instructor in mbg's Functional Nutrition Program Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN: "I generally like regular sea salt as an all-purpose," she told mbg. While it's great on its own, it's also able to take on bonus flavors well, which can really take your dishes to the next level. Not only that, but a homemade infused salt is the perfect little DIY gift for housewarmings and dinner party hosts, if you're so inclined.
These three recipes for simple infused salts come from The Olive Oil & Sea Salt Companion by Suzy Scherr, and they all offer a big payoff in flavor.
Sriracha Salt
"This red-hued finishing salt adds a fiery note to fried eggs, grilled chicken, salads, and even—believe it or not—vanilla ice cream," Sherr shares in the book.
Ingredients
- ½ cup sea salt
- 1 tablespoon sriracha
Method
- Preheat your oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Combine the sea salt and sriracha in a small bowl, mix together, then spread over the prepared baking sheet.
- Turn off the oven. Place pan inside and let it sit in the cooling over for 3 to 4 hours, until fully dried out.
- Store in an airtight container at room temperature until ready to use.
Rosemary Salt
According to Sherr, this salt is "an excellent seasoning for eggs, potatoes, butternut squash, or chicken."
Ingredients
- ½ cup sea salt
- 1 to 2 tablespoon dried rosemary
Method
- Combine ¼ cup of the sea salt and the rosemary in a spice grinder, clean coffee grinder, food processor or mortar and pestle. Pulse until coarsely crushed.
- Transfer to a small bowl and stir together with the remaining sea salt.
- Store in an airtight container at room temperature until ready to use.
Citrus Salt
"Any kind of citrus works here," writes Scherr, "Try it sprinkled over curries or homemade salted caramels, as the finishing touch on steamed asparagus, or in cocktails. Obviously."
Ingredients
- ½ cup sea salt
- 1 tablespoon grated citrus zest
Method
- Preheat the over to 225°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Combine the salt and citrus in a small bowl. Rub the mixture together between your fingers until uniformly combined. Spread across the prepared baking sheet.
- Bake for about an hour, or until the citrus is completely dried out. Remove from the oven and allow to cool a bit. At this point, you can pulse the citrus salt a few times in a food processor if you like, which is what I do. Or, you can enjoy it as is.
- Store in an airtight jar at room temperature; will keep for a couple of months.
Excerpted from The Olive Oil & Sea Salt Companion: 100 Recipes And Remedies From The Pantry. Copyright © 2021 by Suzy Scherr. Reproduced by permission of The Countryman Press, a division of W.W. Norton & Company. All rights reserved.