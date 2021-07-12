Sea salt is a popular choice, and a go-to for dietitian and instructor in mbg's Functional Nutrition Program Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN: "I generally like regular sea salt as an all-purpose," she told mbg. While it's great on its own, it's also able to take on bonus flavors well, which can really take your dishes to the next level. Not only that, but a homemade infused salt is the perfect little DIY gift for housewarmings and dinner party hosts, if you're so inclined.

These three recipes for simple infused salts come from The Olive Oil & Sea Salt Companion by Suzy Scherr, and they all offer a big payoff in flavor.