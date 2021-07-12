mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
This Simple Seasoning Trick Will Make Your Summer Meals Pop

This Simple Seasoning Trick Will Make Your Summer Meals Pop

Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor By Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
A Basic DIY Linen Spray Recipe + How To Customize For Every Mood

Image by Darina Kopcok / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 12, 2021 — 21:38 PM

If there's one seasoning you'll find in almost any kitchen, it's salt. Of course, there might be some variation in terms of what type of salt you'll find, but in the end, they all have the same job: to add flavor to any dish.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Access cutting edge nutrition information from top experts.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Sea salt is a popular choice, and a go-to for dietitian and instructor in mbg's Functional Nutrition Program Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN: "I generally like regular sea salt as an all-purpose," she told mbg. While it's great on its own, it's also able to take on bonus flavors well, which can really take your dishes to the next level. Not only that, but a homemade infused salt is the perfect little DIY gift for housewarmings and dinner party hosts, if you're so inclined.

These three recipes for simple infused salts come from The Olive Oil & Sea Salt Companion by Suzy Scherr, and they all offer a big payoff in flavor.

Advertisement

Sriracha Salt

"This red-hued finishing salt adds a fiery note to fried eggs, grilled chicken, salads, and even—believe it or not—vanilla ice cream," Sherr shares in the book.

Ingredients

  • ½ cup sea salt
  • 1 tablespoon sriracha
Advertisement

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Combine the sea salt and sriracha in a small bowl, mix together, then spread over the prepared baking sheet.
  3. Turn off the oven. Place pan inside and let it sit in the cooling over for 3 to 4 hours, until fully dried out.
  4. Store in an airtight container at room temperature until ready to use.

Rosemary Salt

According to Sherr, this salt is "an excellent seasoning for eggs, potatoes, butternut squash, or chicken."

Advertisement

Ingredients

  • ½ cup sea salt
  • 1 to 2 tablespoon dried rosemary

Method

  1. Combine ¼ cup of the sea salt and the rosemary in a spice grinder, clean coffee grinder, food processor or mortar and pestle. Pulse until coarsely crushed.
  2. Transfer to a small bowl and stir together with the remaining sea salt.
  3. Store in an airtight container at room temperature until ready to use.
Advertisement

Citrus Salt

"Any kind of citrus works here," writes Scherr, "Try it sprinkled over curries or homemade salted caramels, as the finishing touch on steamed asparagus, or in cocktails. Obviously."

Ingredients

  • ½ cup sea salt
  • 1 tablespoon grated citrus zest
Advertisement

Method

  1. Preheat the over to 225°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Combine the salt and citrus in a small bowl. Rub the mixture together between your fingers until uniformly combined. Spread across the prepared baking sheet.
  3. Bake for about an hour, or until the citrus is completely dried out. Remove from the oven and allow to cool a bit. At this point, you can pulse the citrus salt a few times in a food processor if you like, which is what I do. Or, you can enjoy it as is.
  4. Store in an airtight jar at room temperature; will keep for a couple of months.

Excerpted from The Olive Oil & Sea Salt Companion: 100 Recipes And Remedies From The Pantry. Copyright © 2021 by Suzy Scherr. Reproduced by permission of The Countryman Press, a division of W.W. Norton & Company. All rights reserved.

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO Editor at mindbodygreen, where she writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english...

More On This Topic

Recipes

I'm A Keto Neuroscientist & This Is The Dessert I Indulge In Every Night

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Keto Neuroscientist & This Is The Dessert I Indulge In Every Night
Functional Food

7 Tips For Running A Successful Virtual Health Coaching Practice

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
7 Tips For Running A Successful Virtual Health Coaching Practice
Beauty

This Ingredient Is Hailed For Soft, Lush Hair & It's Hiding In Plain Sight

Jamie Schneider
This Ingredient Is Hailed For Soft, Lush Hair & It's Hiding In Plain Sight
Love

7 Telltale Signs To Spot Someone Who's Self-Absorbed, From Experts

Sarah Regan
7 Telltale Signs To Spot Someone Who's Self-Absorbed, From Experts
Beauty

Niacinamide Is The Hottest Skin Care Ingredient This Year: Here Are The 12 Best

Alexandra Engler
Niacinamide Is The Hottest Skin Care Ingredient This Year: Here Are The 12 Best
Off-the-Grid

How To Stop Getting So Much Darn Plastic When You Order Takeout

Emma Loewe
How To Stop Getting So Much Darn Plastic When You Order Takeout
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

This Is How To Part Your Hair According To Your Face Shape, If You're Curious

Jamie Schneider
This Is How To Part Your Hair According To Your Face Shape, If You're Curious
Home

This Fruit Is Shockingly Easy To Start Growing In Your Kitchen

Sarah Regan
This Fruit Is Shockingly Easy To Start Growing In Your Kitchen
Routines

This Quick Workout Uses A Trainer's Genius Trick To Build Next-Level Strength

BB Arrington, CPT
This Quick Workout Uses A Trainer's Genius Trick To Build Next-Level Strength
Spirituality

Following My Dad's Death, This Research Convinced Me Of An Afterlife

Elizabeth Entin
Following My Dad's Death, This Research Convinced Me Of An Afterlife
Beauty

3 Major Gua Sha Mistakes, Straight From An Eastern Medicine Expert

Alexandra Engler
3 Major Gua Sha Mistakes, Straight From An Eastern Medicine Expert
Home

6 Ways To Make Your Bedroom Instantly Feel Cooler In The Summer Heat

Emma Loewe
6 Ways To Make Your Bedroom Instantly Feel Cooler In The Summer Heat
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/infused-salt-recipes

Your article and new folder have been saved!