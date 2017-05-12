This Question Is The Key To Your Future Happiness

It starts with the mantra, "And then what?" This phrase refocuses us on the process and on the present. It calms us and improves performance.

When I was in my late teens, I was studying jazz improvisation with perhaps the best jazz pianist in my area, Don. One day after a lesson, Don sat down at the piano as I was packing up and started casually playing. He said to me offhandedly that if he didn’t work harder, he would never really get good at playing. I was stunned. He was the best I’d ever heard. I told him if I could play as well as he could, I’d be content to do nothing but sit and listen to myself play all day long.

He smiled and said thoughtfully, "You know, that’s what I said to my teacher years ago when I first heard him play." Up until that moment I had felt that if I could play like Don, I would feel truly happy. His skill level as a musician was years beyond mine. Yet despite what he had achieved, the level of skill he had acquired, he still had that feeling of waiting to feel like he'd "arrived."