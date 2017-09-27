mindbodygreen

Close banner
Wellness Trends

Meet The Woman Who's Beating Breast Cancer One Run At A Time

Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor By Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist writing about health, wellness, feminism, entertainment, personal finance, and more. She received her bachelor’s in English and Communication from the University of California, Davis.
Meet The Woman Who's Beating Breast Cancer One Run At A Time

Photo by Raymond Forbes

September 27, 2017

"I'm going to run every day until you're cancer-free." Those were the words Vanessa Oshima spoke to her childhood best friend, Caroline Steer, from across the world when she learned of her breast cancer diagnosis.

And 1,837 days later, Oshima has stayed true to her word. Oshima and Steer had lost touch over the years, but Steer's diagnosis rocked her—so she committed to running outside every day, no matter what. "I decided to run outdoors to mirror Caroline's struggle," explains Oshima. "Cancer patients have good days and absolutely shitty days where they wake up and just start crying for no reason. Cancer patients don’t get to choose not to do it on a shitty day; they just have to get up, face it, and go. I don't run on the treadmill when the weather is rough, because cancer patients don’t get to choose to do that. They have to wade through the shit that is that day."

Now, Steer is cancer-free—but Oshima didn't stop running once Steer got the "all clear" from her doctor. In addition to helping support her friend, Oshima saw tremendous psychological and physical benefits from her daily practice. So she kept going.

Then, Oshima got a diagnosis of her own.

On an ordinary day this past February, Oshima got a startling diagnosis: Her doctor told her that she, too, had breast cancer. "The first thing I did when I was diagnosed was call Caroline and tell her I was diagnosed, and she put on her running shoes and ran for me that day," Oshima remembers. "It’s all about women supporting each other to be even better together, especially in a fight like this one."

In addition to Steer's support, running has become Oshima's crutch. "There have been so many times when I’ve struggled and I’ve just run outside and cleared my mind," she says. "It’s time alone. Even before I had cancer and was a working mother, it just allowed me breathing room and mental space. Mentally, it calms me down and helps me notice things I wouldn't otherwise."

Article continues below

"When you ask why she's running, she says it makes her complete."

On the morning of her mastectomy, Oshima went running. Granted, it was just around the hospital, but she knew she was better-equipped to face what was ahead if she laced up her running shoes first.

Seven months later, Oshima is still struggling to beat cancer. And the two things getting her through it are Steer's support and her daily runs. "Have you ever heard that song by Melissa Etheridge? It’s called 'Run for Life,'" she says. "There’s a line in that song that goes, 'When you ask her why she’s still running, she says it makes her complete.' That song has become my anthem; I’m running every day because it makes me feel alive and complete. Cancer hasn’t stopped me as long as I am still able to run."

Meet The Woman Who's Beating Breast Cancer One Run At A Time

Photo: YouTube

Running to love her post-cancer body.

As Oshima learned after Steer's diagnosis, as a cancer patient, she has her good days and her bad days. But the main thing that keeps her feeling strong and confident—one mastectomy and months of hormone therapy later—is her running habit.

"I didn’t get reconstructive surgery, so I have a giant scar and a completely flat chest," she admits. "I think because the rest of my body is quite fit and healthy, there's an element in feeling strong in my body that makes me feel a unique kind of confidence in my body. There are days when I stand in front of the mirror and cry, and I don’t like the scar. A friend of mine said to me, 'That scar is a reminder that you are stronger than the thing that’s trying to kill you.' She's right."

Touched by Vanessa's story? Read about this yogi's cancer battle.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Leigh Weingus
Leigh Weingus mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist and former Senior Relationships Editor at mindbodygreen where she analyzed new research on human behavior, looked at the...

More On This Topic

Home

How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui

Sarah Regan
How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui
Beauty

I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now
$99.99

The 20 Minute Workout Challenge

With Shauna Harrison, Ph.D.
The 20 Minute Workout Challenge
Home

How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now

Emma Loewe
How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now
Personal Growth

26 Journaling Prompts To Help You Navigate The COVID-19 Pandemic

Tanya Carroll Richardson
26 Journaling Prompts To Help You Navigate The COVID-19 Pandemic
Personal Growth

Team mbg Shares Their New Morning Routines, Now That Mornings Are ... Weird

Emma Loewe
Team mbg Shares Their New Morning Routines, Now That Mornings Are ... Weird
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Love

The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good

Amari D. Pollard
The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good
Mental Health

Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks

Jason Wachob
Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks
Functional Food

7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)

Abby Moore
7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)
Recipes

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying

Eliza Sullivan
We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
Love

10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research

Sarah Regan
10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research
Meditation

3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic

Kaia Roman
3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-vanessa-oshima-is-using-running-to-fight-cancer

Your article and new folder have been saved!