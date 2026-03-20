Dealing with a temper tantrum is, by no means, a walk in the park. That's why clinical psychologist and New York Times bestselling author Shefali Tsabary, Ph.D., says you shouldn't "deal" with them at all. Rather, "You just settle down," she shares on the mindbodygreen podcast. Seems suspect—shouldn't your screaming child be the one to settle?—but according to Tsabary, the key to stopping a temper tantrum in its tracks is to actually take a parental "timeout." Remove yourself from the situation (be it physically or mentally), and the tantrum should cease, every time.