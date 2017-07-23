mindbodygreen

Close banner
Nature

Love Animals? Here's How To Visit Them In the Wild Responsibly

Bridget Bisset
Written by Bridget Bisset
Love Animals? Here's How To Visit Them In the Wild Responsibly

Photo by Cameron Zegers

July 23, 2017

They've been depicted as Ganesh, the Hindu god of luck, children’s book heroes like Babar and Dumbo, and the symbol of America’s Republican Party. Elephants come up time and time again in mythology, symbolism, and popular culture as representations of strength, honor, stability, and tenacity. Weighing in at up to 13,000 pounds at heights up to 10 feet, it is little wonder that these mighty creatures have fascinated humans for centuries.

And wait, did you just say you can ride these animals? Where’s my ticket? Sign me up! That’s exactly what most people think when they shell out cash to ride elephants in places like Thailand. But there's more to this tourism industry than meets the eye.

The history of captive Asian elephants dates back thousands of years. In olden days, they were put to work transporting goods and troops during times of war. With the arrival of modern machinery, they became staples in tourism and entertainment industries—main attractions in circuses and riding zones. But the truth is that these elephants were designed to roam free and move naturally, not to be sat on all day and gouged by a bullhook.

It’s questionable whether there is such a thing as "ethical" elephant rides.

That's because for such stoic, strong-looking animals, elephants actually have surprisingly weak backs. They can support around 330 pounds on their backs for just four hours a day. Throwing on two riders, a 50kg saddle, and a guide (or mahout) on their neck means that they're doing double time. Even worse, these animal are often drugged or beaten into submission in order to be well-behaved and docile. I could go on, but right now you are probably getting that sick feeling in the pit of your stomach because you know you have been on one of these tours or were considering it.

Now, before you put your head in the sand or drown yourself in guilt, I come bearing good news: Enter ethical elephant tourism. Every time you put your time and money into an initiative that adheres to high standards of care, you're sending a message to the locals that tourists care about the way these animals are treated. Here are the top five elephant-related activities that give you your gentle giant fix while contributing to the betterment of these animals’ well-being.

Love Animals? Here's How To Visit Them In the Wild Responsibly

Photo: Bridget Bisset

Article continues below

1. See elephants in their wild, native habitat.

Two great places to do this are Africa and Sri Lanka. You want to choose a safari that infringes on the elephants’ natural behavior as little as possible. High volumes of noisy jeeps and rowdy tourists can disturb the elephants and cause them to become stressed or aggressive. For more information on how best to choose a more responsible safari, Elemotion is a great resource.

2. Visit an elephant sanctuary.

Sanctuaries give you the chance to bathe, walk, and interact with the animals as they make their way through the bush. Here's a list of the top elephant sanctuaries in Thailand.

Article continues below

3. Volunteer and make a difference.

Visiting not enough? Volunteer at an elephant sanctuary and do your part to nurture these majestic mammals back into a safe, healthy life. Not able commit to the full volunteering experience? Make a donation! Global Elephant Sanctuary provides myriad ways to help out, and donations are always welcome.

4. Hug an elephant.

It’s questionable whether there is such a thing as "ethical" elephant rides. But do you really need to ride one? Just seeing these magical creatures up close and personal should be enough. Like horses, elephants love pats. And hugs! Who else can say they've hugged an elephant?!

Article continues below

5. Listen to David Attenborough narrate the elephants.

Need your elephant fix but not in a position to visit them in real life? There is nothing like breaking up the monotony of everyday life with a David Attenborough documentary. I'd have him narrate me to sleep if I could!

Inspired to book your next (ethical) vacation? Here are a few destinations you'll love and five tips for making your voyage as sustainable as possible.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Bridget Bisset
Bridget Bisset
Bridget Bisset comes from the cultural melting pot that is New Zealand, with ancestry stemming from both the colonial European and indigenous Maori worlds. This brings a uniquely...

More On This Topic

Climate Change

An 8-Step Plan To Turn Climate Anxiety Into Action In One Year

Alysis Morrissey
An 8-Step Plan To Turn Climate Anxiety Into Action In One Year
Change-Makers

6 Positive News Stories To Brighten Up Your Day Amid COVID-19

Christina Coughlin
6 Positive News Stories To Brighten Up Your Day Amid COVID-19
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Meditation

3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic

Kaia Roman
3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic
Home

How To Actually Enjoy Staying Home All The Time, From An Introvert

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Actually Enjoy Staying Home All The Time, From An Introvert
Home

How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now

Emma Loewe
How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now
More Planet

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Love

The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good

Amari D. Pollard
The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good
Home

How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui

Sarah Regan
How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui
Mental Health

Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks

Jason Wachob
Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks
Beauty

I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now
Functional Food

7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)

Abby Moore
7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)
Recipes

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying

Eliza Sullivan
We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-protect-elephants

Your article and new folder have been saved!