Playing Hookie Is Good for Your Soul: 4 Ways to Do It Like a Pro

Eat ice cream. Or Rice Dream. Do headstands. Walk barefoot. Watch old movies. Read a book cover to cover. Don't answer the phone. Go hiking without a plan. Go visit a dog shelter, and walk the dogs. Watch the sun set. Drink a margarita. Or two. Get a pedicure. Go on a date. Write a poem. Do karaoke. Cook. Order take-out. Volunteer at the homeless shelter. Play with a frisbee. Sit under a tree. Get lost in a bookstore. Write a thank you note and a love letter. Whatever it is, do things that do not feel heavy. Do things that are not chores or work. Do not respond to work emails or stalk someone on Facebook or scrub the toilet… unless scrubbing the toilet brings you joy. If that is the case, please text me: I have plenty of joy to be had here at my house.

Playing hookie is good for the soul. It's important to duck out every once in a while and take a "sick day." A day just for you to do anything you want or nothing at all. A day to unwind, to recharge, to relax, to be 100 percent joyful without any obligations. You don't literally have to pretend to be sick -- you may already have a day or two off -- but what I am suggesting is really take the day off.