 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Personal Growth
Playing Hookie Is Good for Your Soul: 4 Ways to Do It Like a Pro

Playing Hookie Is Good for Your Soul: 4 Ways to Do It Like a Pro

Jennifer Pastiloff
Written by Jennifer Pastiloff
Jen Pastiloff is known for her unique style of teaching, which she has taught to thousands of women in sold-out workshops all over the world. She has been featured on Good Morning America, New York Magazine, Health Magazine, CBS News and more.
August 29, 2012

I found this definition of “playing hookie” on The Online Slang Dictionary. I didn't know it existed either. Thanks Google! Always teaching this old dog new tricks…

play hookie (verb): Skipping school, missing classes, taking as extended lunch, skipping out of work for the day/afternoon just to have fun.

If you are going to play hookie once in a while, and I highly recommend that you do, you must do it like a pro. So, here's how:

1. Research. You must find what makes you feel good.

Whether it's staying in bed all day because you need to catch up on sleep or laying on the sofa and eating salt 'n' vinegar chips while watching trashy TV or hiking to the top of a trail and having a picnic or going to a double feature or taking a yoga class... What makes you feel good? Research it. Literally. Ask questions. Do the math. And then, do the literal research if there's any to be done. Hey, if I can find The Online Slang Dictionary on Google, then you can find the best restaurant for oysters or where that obscure silent film is playing. If you are going to play hookie, do exactly what you want to do, down to every last detail.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Plan. Or don't plan.

I am not a planner by nature. I wish I was, but that is another article entirely. When taking a day off to play hookie, you must do what feels best. Do you need to plan it out point-by-point, so that you feel like you have made the most of your time? Or, do you need to throw caution to the wind and do whatever you fancy (including doing nothing at all for a change)? There are no rules. Just do it like a pro. Commit to yourself and to having a good time and taking a day off just for you. There is no right or wrong when playing hookie.

3. Disconnect.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(376)
sleep support+

In order to be a true pro, a real badass when playing hookie, you must step away from the Facebook, Twitter and email. All of it. Pretend you are back at school and pulling a Ferris Bueller. He would never have updated his Facebook status saying, "I am at the Mets game." He was pretending to be sick, and he did it like a pro. If you don't get this reference, you must stop what you are doing and rent Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Watch it on your next hookie day.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Do things that do not feel like work.

Eat ice cream. Or Rice Dream. Do headstands. Walk barefoot. Watch old movies. Read a book cover to cover. Don't answer the phone. Go hiking without a plan. Go visit a dog shelter, and walk the dogs. Watch the sun set. Drink a margarita. Or two. Get a pedicure. Go on a date. Write a poem. Do karaoke. Cook. Order take-out. Volunteer at the homeless shelter. Play with a frisbee. Sit under a tree. Get lost in a bookstore. Write a thank you note and a love letter. Whatever it is, do things that do not feel heavy. Do things that are not chores or work. Do not respond to work emails or stalk someone on Facebook or scrub the toilet… unless scrubbing the toilet brings you joy. If that is the case, please text me: I have plenty of joy to be had here at my house.

Playing hookie is good for the soul. It's important to duck out every once in a while and take a "sick day." A day just for you to do anything you want or nothing at all. A day to unwind, to recharge, to relax, to be 100 percent joyful without any obligations. You don't literally have to pretend to be sick -- you may already have a day or two off -- but what I am suggesting is really take the day off.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Jennifer Pastiloff
Jennifer Pastiloff
Jen is a self-described Rule-Breaker, Shame-Buster, BeautyHunter, LipReader, WayMaker, TruthTeller, and Bullshit-Eliminator. She travels the world with her unique workshop “The...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Seeing This Spiritual Sign Can Mean You Need To Be More Selfish

Sarah Regan
Seeing This Spiritual Sign Can Mean You Need To Be More Selfish
Spirituality

The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships

The AstroTwins
The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships
$249.99

Esther Perel’s Guide To The Best Sex Of Your Life

With Esther Perel
Esther Perel’s Guide To The Best Sex Of Your Life
Integrative Health

I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep

Sarah Regan
I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep
Beauty

An Esthetician & Makeup Artist's Must-Have Beauty Products For Skin That Shines

Jamie Schneider
An Esthetician & Makeup Artist's Must-Have Beauty Products For Skin That Shines
Integrative Health

Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need

Morgan Chamberlain
Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
Integrative Health

This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*

Sarah Regan
This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*
Home

These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud

Jamey Powell
These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud
Mental Health

Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try

Julie Nguyen
Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-play-hookie

Your article and new folder have been saved!