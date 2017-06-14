mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

How To Make Ama-Koji (Sweet Koji) For Great Gut Health

Sharon Flynn
Written by Sharon Flynn

Photo by Susan Brooks-Dammann

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

You’re already familiar with sauerkraut and kimchee and kombucha, I’m sure. But have you heard about this ferment that will add a gorgeously sweet tone wherever you need it?

Ama-koji is the most wonderful sweetener. It looks like a nut milk, but It’s actually almost painfully sweet to eat or drink alone (although plenty of people do, and it can easily be diluted to suit your palate). In winter, it’s best to drink warm, and I recommend chilling it in the summer for a lovely, nourishing sweet fix. Like all fermented food, ama-koji has distinct probiotics that help to populate and soothe your gut.

It's also used regularly as a sweetener. The sweetness comes purely from the starch in the rice and the reaction to the koji converting those starches to glucose. Koji is Japan’s national fungus, responsible for converting soybeans to miso, tamari, soy sauce, and rice into sake and rice vinegar. In the case of ama-koji, it creates a digestive enzyme that converts the starch to glucose. Let it sit longer and that glucose will attract yeasts that will create some alcohol. Leave that even longer and you’ll have some rice vinegar. Fermentation is great like that (I go into depth about many different types and ways of fermenting things in my new book, Ferment For Good). When using it in chai tea, you essentially use the ama-koji as the milk and sweetener. This is great for the dairy-free person in our home. You can also try it as a kind of ice cream—blend the ama-koji with 200 mL (7 fluid ounces) of extra water until smooth, add cocoa powder or cacao powder to taste, then freeze or put into your ice-cream maker.

Ama-Koji (Sweet Koji)

Gluten-, dairy-, and sugar-free

Preparation time: 1 hour

Fermentation time: overnight

Equipment: food-grade thermometer, rice cooker (or slow cooker)

Ingredients

  • 200 g (7 oz) rice (see notes)
  • 200 g (7 oz) rice koji (available at Whole Foods and Asian grocery stores—it comes in white blocks frozen, or dried in tubs)
  • 200 mL (7 fl. oz.) water

Method

  1. First, cook the rice, then cool to at least 60°C (140°F). Crumble in the rice koji, add the extra 200 mL (7 fl oz) water, and stir to combine.
  2. At this stage you want to keep it at a constant temperature of about 60°C (140°F). I achieve that by keeping the rice cooker on the "warm" setting with the lid ajar but with a tea (dish) towel over the top. You can also easily do this with a slow cooker set to 60°C (140°F), or with the oven on low. Open it up to give it a stir now and then in the first hour or two. I usually leave it like this overnight and then awake to a beautiful aroma.
  3. It will keep for about a week—heat before eating each time. It may change somewhat and become less sweet as it keeps fermenting, even in the fridge. To keep it stable, and the flavor and enzymes intact, you can store it in the freezer for up to 6 months. Thaw before using.

Notes: Short-grain rice produces a very sweet drink, and medium-grain less sweet. Combine the two for a happy medium, or make it with all short-grain if you intend to use it as a sweetener in your chai, for example.

Based on excerpts from Ferment For Good by Sharon Flynn, with the permission of Hardie Grant. Copyright © 2017

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Sharon Flynn
Sharon Flynn
Australian-born Sharon Flynn is the author of Ferment For Good. She was living in Tokyo, teaching English at a university, more than two decades ago when she first learned about...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$49.99

The Elimination Diet

With Dr. Will Cole
The Elimination Diet
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-make-ama-koji-sweet-koji-for-great-gut-health

Your article and new folder have been saved!