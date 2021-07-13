I started asking myself, “Am I living true to myself today? Right now?” This inquiry was so revealing and valuable that I began bringing it to my meditation students, asking, “Do you feel your life is aligned with what matters to your heart? Are you living true to yourself?”

Whenever we explore this together, students tell me things like, “Being true to myself means being loving and present and authentic.” Some of them say it means being generous and serving those in need. For others, it’s about expressing their creativity, believing in their own worthiness, or doing work they love. Some of them talk about having the courage to forgive and find reconciliation in difficult relationships or about engaging in actions that might be scary but are important in making a positive difference in the world.