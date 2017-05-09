Why You Should Be Hypnotizing Yourself All The Time (Yes, Really)

A few weeks ago, I had the honor of spending some time with a handful of mindbodygreen staffers—writers, editors, illustrators, and advertisers—in their sunny Brooklyn headquarters. I was there for one reason: to help them increase their creativity with the use of group hypnotherapy.

For a number of people in the room, the 30-minute session was their first experience with hypnosis. About a week later, feedback from participants included, "Thank you again for the creativity session last week. Since then, I’ve felt really jazzed about writing, and another editor who was in the session said she’s been feeling the same way!" as well as "This past week has been great creatively for me."

If you feel you’ve hit a wall and all of the good ideas have already been used up, that you’re too tired or overwhelmed to think clearly (let alone brilliantly), or you’re not sure how to cultivate a mindset that welcomes inspiration on a regular basis, hypnosis might be the answer.

While people are starting to get on board with the idea that hypnosis can only help them quit smoking or lose weight, that’s only the beginning. As a hypnotherapist, I've been hired to help actors get into character for a role, help singers overcome stage fright, or help screenwriters break through procrastination and self-doubt in order to meet their deadlines.

The bottom line is that hypnosis is extremely powerful and likely the most effective self-development tool you haven’t tried yet. It can be used to transform any limiting habits, beliefs, or emotions in your life, including anything and everything that is hindering your creativity. It’s thrilling and rewarding work, especially because of how quickly you can see results.