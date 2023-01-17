A vibrant, glowing complexion is a worthy endeavor. “The pursuit of beauty is actually very, very functional,” says board-certified dermatologist Ellen Marmur, M.D., founder of Marmur Medical and MMSkincare. She goes on to explain that adopting holistic, healthy habits will not only mean a brighter complexion—but often, better well-being overall.

In this episode of Clean Beauty School, I chat with Marmur all about her beauty philosophy, how she cares for her (very glowy) complexion, and LED therapy—of which she’s one of the pioneering experts in the field: “LED light is the missing link for skin care and wellness.” If you’re at all curious about LED masks (especially if you’re in the market for getting one), it’s worth a listen.