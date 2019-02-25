How To Do A Smoky Eye With Natural Makeup

For years, you had to choose between "going green" and wearing makeup, but thanks to major innovations in the natural beauty space—particularly around makeup—that's no longer the case. Many brands have stepped up their formulation games, creating products that are as creamy, pigmented, and saturated as trusty, conventional favorites.

"A smoky eye is so personal," Blades said. Don't get too caught up in doing the technique perfectly—she encourages you to use her tutorial as a guide and to have fun experimenting with colors, brushes, and your own flair. She also insists that the smoky eye isn't as intimidating as it looks. "It's easy to master once you understand the 'theory,'" she said, which is that a successful smoky eye is a balance of contrast and blending.

If you're doing a full makeup look, she recommends starting with your eyes before applying foundation or other face makeup. That way, any excess powder and product that falls onto your cheeks can be easily removed without ruining your handiwork. "It's a lot of doing and checking and doing and checking," she said. With makeup and specifically a smoky eye, it's important to have a light hand at first. You can always go back in and add more, but removing makeup is more difficult. Last but not least, use squeaky clean brushes.

Now that you're imbued with some smoky eye wisdom from one of the best natural and holistic makeup artists on the planet, we leave you with Blades' official tutorial, including all the tools and products she recommends for an easy-to-wear smoky look.

What you'll need: