Vatas are delightful, light-hearted, and funny in their own way. Thier partners must keep things exciting to keep them in the game. Slow down and make eye contact to ensure that all communication is effective. Trying to get Vatas to be more organized and punctual may be futile. But if you can be the steady force that grounds the wind in Vata, you have both won.

If you choose to move in with your Vata partner, don’t be surprised if they are not the most meticulous roommates. You may find their belongings lying everywhere as they usually have limited faculty to organize. On a positive note, Vatas are not picky, so you can always have dibs on everything; the side of the bed, what to eat, where to vacation, and even the home decor. But you must be warned here that, as a team, you may show up late to almost everything. Vatas are so on the move that they may not stop to see the clock.