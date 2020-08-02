"The Deaf, Deaf Blind and Hard of Hearing population is diverse in communication styles and levels of hearing losses," says Teddy R. Dorsette III, director of communications for National Black Deaf Advocates (NBDA). "There is not a one-size-fits-all as far as communication needs and auditory needs. One thing as a whole about this population is that we are very visual."

Some people rely on lip reading, and others rely on facial expressions to understand what is being said. "When masks are placed on faces, it strips away the ability to see the lips and facial expressions, and communication access becomes lost," Dorsette says.

Along with removing the ability to read lips, director at the National Deaf Center on Postsecondary Outcomes Stephanie Cawthon, Ph.D., says masks can alter the clarity of speech. For people who are hard of hearing, this muffling can be difficult to understand.

The pandemic has been particularly difficult for members of the deaf blind community, like NBDA secretary Ashlea Hayes, who rely on physical touch to communicate. "PT (pro-tactile) communication is our most effective way to convey messages," Hayes tells mbg. "By this pandemic, we are even more limited in our visual communication (the mask) and we are prohibited from touching each other," Hayes explains.

Unable to see facial expressions and lip movements, the deaf blind community is sometimes unaware that others even want to communicate with them. "This furthers the feeling of isolation and is a trigger for anxiety and depression," Hayes says.