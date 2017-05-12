Never Get A Hangover Again By Starting The Party With These Pre-Drink Rituals

Alcohol in all its forms—beer, wine, or tequila—is recognized simply as sugar by the body. With indulgence, a few drinks spike your blood sugar, activate insulin, and trigger the cycle of inflammation. Add the years, the weeks, and the drinks and consistent consumption of alcohol will lead to inflammation and irregular blood sugars, setting the stage for prediabetes, diabetes, and fatty liver.

On a big night out, start the evening with a balanced meal, high in protein and healthy fats. The alcohol of the night will most definitely eat away your day's "sugar budget," so skip any desserts and focus on lean meats, high-fiber veggies, or beans, lentils, and quinoa. A high-protein shake can also be a great start to the evening before consuming more alcohol. These foods will help keep blood sugars stable for hours and help prevent too much fluctuation of blood sugars with the ingestion of alcohol.