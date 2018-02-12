This epiphany has a lot in common with what Amby Burfoot, a former Boston Marathon champion and longtime Runner’s World editor, once described as the "absolute, no-doubt-in-the-world best running workout you can do." Burfoot was writing about a Yale University study in which the appetite hormones of a group of volunteers plunged after drinking what they were told was an "indulgent" high-calorie milkshake but didn’t budge when they drank a "sensible" low-calorie shake—even though the two drinks were actually identical. The brain rules the body, Burfoot concluded, which is why his super-workout consisted of 5 times a mile as hard as possible, followed by your coach telling you to do another at the same pace. "From this workout, you’ll learn forever that you’re capable of much more than you think," he wrote. "It’s the most powerful lesson you can possibly learn in running." To Burfoot, the real point is more general: strong belief in oneself.

Is the mind the new frontier of movement? We here at mbg believe in the effect of positive thinking to power us through our lives, especially when it comes to approaching fitness in a much more holistic way. Here's to the future of fitness following a more intentional and mindful path, without necessarily comprising on a good sweat.

Based on excerpts from Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance. Copyright ©2018 by Alex Hutchinson. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.