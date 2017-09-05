A Doctor On Why We Should Be Asking Questions About The Pill

Do you really need those pills you’re taking? So much of Western medicine is based on the idea that if you have a health problem, a pharmaceutical drug is the solution. If we get a headache, we take a pill. If we feel nauseous, we take a pill! And it's been for as long as many of us can remember.

Nowhere is this unquestioned belief in the power of pills more prevalent than in the realm of female oral contraceptives (OCPs). Despite what most of society thinks, oral contraceptives—also known as birth control pills—contain not a drop of hormones. What they are filled with instead are pseudo-hormones: Artificial endocrine-disrupting chemicals. The most commonly found "estrogen" in OCPs is ethinylestradiol, which is labeled by the U.S. government toxicology site as an estrogen endocrine disrupter. The "progesterone" you find in birth control pills is also not what it seems. Instead, it’s something called progestins—another endocrine disrupter. This has far-reaching implications—most of which we don't understand yet.