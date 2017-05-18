How Much Time Can You Take Off Between Workouts & Still Lose Weight?

If you're working out as hard as you possibly can, say at a boot-camp-style event, it’s possible to send your nervous system into a breakdown, which is not only discouraging but physically draining.

Central nervous system (CNS) fatigue is a form of exhaustion that is associated with structural changes in the brain that affect muscle function. So in healthy individuals, prolonged exercise can actually lead to neurochemical changes involving serotonin, noradrenaline, and dopamine. Make sure to not overtrain and to rest adequately after workout days.

Running a tech company, I’ve learned these hard lessons myself. My team and I often work 12- to 14-hour days, and I usually still go to the gym after. There have been days after squats that my entire legs feel like Jell-O. In order to avoid that feeling, I’ve committed myself to at least six hours of sleep per night and no more than four gym days per week.

As you go into the gym this week, remember that if you’re working out hard, you shouldn’t work out more than two days in a row without a rest day.

Enjoy the hustle. Then enjoy the sleep