Just like we learned as children, when crossing an intersection, always look both ways. But more more importantly, always look left first. According to the US Department of Transportation (DOT), “A significant proportion of intersection crashes involve left turns.”

Proactively turning left to make sure another driver isn’t breaking the rules of the road can help prevent a collision. According to Attia, more automotive accidents occur in intersections (20%) compared to on freeways (18%), so it's safe to assume the designs of each roadway might be a contributing factor in car crashes.

In an intersection, drivers are often turning in front on oncoming traffic, as opposed to freeways, where everyone is headed in the same direction. Attia wrote in a blog post, “A driver is most likely going to be struck near the driver’s side by another vehicle, otherwise known as a broadside or T-bone crash.”

In the same post, Attia demonstrates a variety of potential intersection crashes. In each one, the driver with the right of way would be killed from direct impact on the left side, and the other driver is usually running a red light or a stop sign. But those scenarios refer to intersection crashes, not T-junction crashes.