How I Finally Became A Mother At 42 — Without IVF

This really hit me hard. At the time, I hadn’t even heard of FSH levels, and the discussion with my doctor was heavy and curt: She simply handed me the name and number of the local IVF specialist. I couldn’t even get a word in. After a few days of processing the news, I called back my gynecologist and asked if it might be possible to somehow improve my levels. No, she said, they can't be changed. I was devastated.