The paper, published in Nature Sustainability says that the use of engineered timber, rather than carbon-intensive materials, in building mid-level structures can help cut carbon in more ways than one.

The use of these materials, according to the researchers, could create what they call a "carbon bank." With this, 10 to 68 million tons of carbon that might otherwise be released into the atmosphere annually could become stored. The materials used in construction are also associated with high emissions, and by swapping in engineered wood the emissions produced in the first place would also be cut.

"Since the beginning of the industrial revolution we have been releasing into the atmosphere all of this carbon that had been stored in forests and in the ground," said Galina Churkina, Ph.D., who led the collaborative research. "We wanted to show that there can be a vision for returning much of this carbon back into the land."

According to a 2018 report in Scientific American, "Just 100 cities account for 20 percent of humanity’s overall carbon footprint." The potential to invert some of those areas to carbon sinks, rather than carbon sources, could have a dramatic impact on global carbon emissions.

"The city would become a carbon sink rather than a carbon source," said Alan Organschi, MArch, another author, from the Yale School of Architecture. "We would essentially be storing the carbon that would otherwise be combusted for energy or aerobically digested on the forest floor and allowing the forest to 'continue' in this restorative, carbon-absorbing system."