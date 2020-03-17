The Weird Reason Your Dish Detergent May Be Messing With Your Gut

Research on the gut microbiome is burgeoning and the more we discover about this 4-plus pounds of symbiotic bacteria, yeast, and viruses lining the gastrointestinal tract, the more we realize just how sensitive it can be. As a naturopathic doctor with a special focus on gut health, I've seen firsthand how things like poor diet (too much sugar, not enough fiber), excessive stress, and chemicals in the food supply can damage the microbiome of my patients. And I believe that another potential threat to gut health could be sitting underneath our sinks.