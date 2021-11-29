I'm A Couples' Therapist & This Is Why Your Communication Skills Aren't Working

However, there are moments when those communication skills don't work, when you just can't seem to access the skills you know you are supposed to use. For example, you know you are supposed to listen to your partner, but you feel so taken over by anger, anxiety, or overwhelm that you just can't stop talking. Or, you know you shouldn't push your partner away, but you are so upset that you keep shutting them down and telling them to just leave you alone.

In my book I Want This To Work, I call these types of conversations "Hot Conversations." They are the types of conversations that take us "offline" and make it hard for us to access our relational skills. These types of conversations tend to be in response to conversations that feel relationally threatening. Relationally threatening conversations might be disagreements where there is: