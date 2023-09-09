Klancy Miller is the author of For the Culture: Phenomenal Black Women & Femmes in Food (September 19, 2023; Harvest; $40). She is a chef, writer, and the founder of For the Culture, the annual magazine that celebrates Black women and femmes in food and wine. A personal love letter to, and in celebration of, Black women and femmes in food and wine, For the Culture is an evolution of the magazine and features 66 interviews, 47 recipes from interviewees, and 5 essays honoring culinary matriarchs through the decades. One of the only books to exclusively highlight Black women and femmes in food and wine, For the Culture shares an intimate look into the backgrounds, careers and wisdom of icons, innovators and creatives like Edna Lewis, B. Smith, Leah Chase, Lena Richard, and more.

A longtime New Yorker, Klancy graduated from Columbia University and earned her diplôme de pâtisserie from Le Cordon Bleu Paris. As an author and writer, Klancy has had her work in outlets like The New York Times, The Washington Post, Bon Appetit, Vogue, Food52, among others, and she’s been honored as a 2022 IACP Trailblazer Awards Winner. In 2016, she released her debut cookbook Cooking Solo: The Fun of Cooking For Yourself, which was selected as an Amazon Editors Pick, and in 2021, she launched the annual magazine, For the Culture: A Magazine Celebrating Black Women and Femmes in Food and Wine. The first issue, graced by Dr. Jessica B. Harris on the cover, sold out within 24 hours.