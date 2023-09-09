This Hibiscus Honey Mustard Salmon Is Simple But Stunning
This recipe pays homage to my family’s Carolina roots with a mustard-based sauce that gets its sweetness from an herbal honey. Hibiscus, known as sorrel in the Caribbean, is used in plant medicine for its diuretic and antimicrobial properties. The hibiscus honey takes 6 to 8 hours to prepare, so make it a day in advance. You will have about 3/4 cup left after making the salmon. Use the extra hibiscus honey to sweeten lemonade and iced tea. It will keep when stored in a cool, dark place. If you’re crunched for time or can’t find hibiscus, the recipe works fine with plain old honey.
By Krystal Mack
Makes 4 Servings
Hibiscus Honey
- 8 ounces dried hibiscus flowers
- 8 ounces raw honey, preferably clover or wildflower
Directions
For the honey, in a small pot, combine the hibiscus flowers and 1 cup water and simmer until the volume is reduced by more than half, about 1/4 cup. Use a strainer to strain out the hibiscus. Pour the hibiscus liquid into a small bowl and stir in the honey to combine. Stir continuously until the honey and hibiscus liquid are combined. Transfer to a covered storage container for up to 1 month in the refrigerator.
Salmon
- 2 pounds skinless salmon fillet
- 1/3 cup whole-grain mustard 1/4 cup hibiscus honey
- 4 garlic cloves, minced Grated zest of 1/2 lime
- 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
- 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 or 2 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced on the bias
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- For the salmon, preheat the oven to 425°F.
- In a bowl, whisk together the mustard, hibiscus honey, garlic, zest, juice, paprika, salt, and pepper.
- Place the salmon on a parchment-lined sheet pan, and spread the honey mixture evenly over it.
- Roast until just flaky and still moist, 10 to 15 minutes.
- Sprinkle with scallions and cilantro, and serve.
Excerpted from the book FOR THE CULTURE: Phenomenal Black Women and Femmes in Food: Interviews, Inspiration, and Recipes by Klancy Miller. Copyright © 2023 by Klancy Miller. Photography © 2023 by Kelly Marshall. From Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission.
Klancy Miller is the author of For the Culture: Phenomenal Black Women & Femmes in Food (September 19, 2023; Harvest; $40). She is a chef, writer, and the founder of For the Culture, the annual magazine that celebrates Black women and femmes in food and wine. A personal love letter to, and in celebration of, Black women and femmes in food and wine, For the Culture is an evolution of the magazine and features 66 interviews, 47 recipes from interviewees, and 5 essays honoring culinary matriarchs through the decades. One of the only books to exclusively highlight Black women and femmes in food and wine, For the Culture shares an intimate look into the backgrounds, careers and wisdom of icons, innovators and creatives like Edna Lewis, B. Smith, Leah Chase, Lena Richard, and more.
A longtime New Yorker, Klancy graduated from Columbia University and earned her diplôme de pâtisserie from Le Cordon Bleu Paris. As an author and writer, Klancy has had her work in outlets like The New York Times, The Washington Post, Bon Appetit, Vogue, Food52, among others, and she’s been honored as a 2022 IACP Trailblazer Awards Winner. In 2016, she released her debut cookbook Cooking Solo: The Fun of Cooking For Yourself, which was selected as an Amazon Editors Pick, and in 2021, she launched the annual magazine, For the Culture: A Magazine Celebrating Black Women and Femmes in Food and Wine. The first issue, graced by Dr. Jessica B. Harris on the cover, sold out within 24 hours.