It can be healing to let meaningful moments linger, whether they’re happy or harrowing. Many of us fear lingering too long in elation, worrying it isn’t safe to feel so joyful when positive circumstances could end at any moment. We may also fear sitting with grief, dreading that it might never end. Intense experiences can make us feel more alive and aware, but they can also be overwhelming. While mindful breaks are sometimes necessary, the soul longs to experience life authentically, as it truly is.