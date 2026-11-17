Celebrating & Grieving Are Both Forms Of Self-Care
It can be healing to let meaningful moments linger, whether they’re happy or harrowing. Many of us fear lingering too long in elation, worrying it isn’t safe to feel so joyful when positive circumstances could end at any moment. We may also fear sitting with grief, dreading that it might never end. Intense experiences can make us feel more alive and aware, but they can also be overwhelming. While mindful breaks are sometimes necessary, the soul longs to experience life authentically, as it truly is.
Pretending we don’t feel pain won’t make suffering stop, and moderating our bliss won’t protect us from future disappointment. Often, when we don’t give ourselves enough time and space for big emotions, we’re avoiding the very place our soul longs to go—into the fullness of lived experience.
The worst abandonment we face is self-abandonment. Pivotal life moments deserve our presence. They ask us to slow down, tease out layers of meaning, make more aligned choices, acknowledge the past, and feel what needs to be felt. When something significant happens, it’s okay to take up more space in your own life, as you’ll practice in the following exercise.
How to lean in
Step 1. When you enter a season of celebration or grief, remind yourself not to rush through it. Celebration might look like landing a dream job, buying a home, committing to a partner, or emerging from a long hardship, like paying off debt or breaking free from a restrictive environment. Grief may follow the loss of a loved one, but it can also arise from losing a place, role, or physical ability. Even chosen transitions can carry grief for what’s left behind.
Step 2. Over the coming weeks and months, give yourself permission to focus more on your own experience—especially if you tend to take care of others or carry a strong sense of responsibility. Make space and time to do some soul-searching. This might include reading a book or taking a workshop about grief, going on a celebratory trip, listening to music that helps you process emotion, engaging in soothing rituals, expressing joy through movement or play, or simply spending more time contemplating what’s unfolding in your life.
Step 3. Consider how this exceptionally difficult or blessed time is changing you. What meaning are you choosing to make of this moment? How will it influence your decisions? Does this stir something from your past, like a childhood wound or long-held dream fulfilled? Notice and embrace whatever emotions emerge, even if they seem contradictory.
Step 4. Balance immersion with rest. Step away at times to reconnect with steadier energy—through meaningful work, routine tasks, exercise, self-care practices, or creative hobbies. Paradoxically, when emotions are allowed their full expression, they often move through us more gently and efficiently, making room for healing.
Step 5. Don’t cut the process short. Be generous with yourself. Allow ample time and space to be present during periods of grief or celebration. And when you need support, reach out for it—from loved ones, colleagues, or a counselor.
Our lives unfold in seasons, much like nature. The stark stillness of winter and the riotous sunshine of summer are both healing—when we allow ourselves to experience them fully.
Excerpted from Self-Care For The Soul by Tanya Carroll Richardson. Copyright © 2026, Amber Lotus Publishing.