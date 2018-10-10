Date fruits are perhaps one of the most ancient "sweets." Delicious, they are also nutrient-rich, loaded with fats, proteins, carbohydrates, and a variety of vitamins, minerals, and fiber. It also turns out that they are a common remedy for preparing for labor in certain parts of the world. In one study 919 Iranian women were asked what natural remedies they used in pregnancy for labor preparation, and 26 percent said they ate red dates as part of their preparation at the end of pregnancy. Talk about food as medicine! While we still don't fully know how dates work, it appears they might have an impact on the oxytocin we need for labor to start and progress effectively and on time.

Three scientific studies have shown that red dates are associated with:

● Increased cervical "ripening"

● Less need for labor induction

● Greater likelihood of being more dilated when arriving at the hospital

● Less need for Pitocin to stimulate labor and greater likelihood of induction working if it's needed

A 2011 study found that women who ate six dates a day for the four weeks leading up to their due date were significantly more dilated when they got to the hospital, had a significantly higher rate of intact membranes, were significantly more likely to go into labor spontaneously (i.e., without induction), and had nearly half the length of the first stage of labor. A 2014 study found that women who ate dates from 37 weeks on had greater cervical dilation at admission and higher success rates of labor induction when needed. Another study found that eating dates in pregnancy led to less bleeding immediately after birth.

Are there any risks? Dates are delicious, and unfortunately, they are also high in sugar—which means there are concerns about their effects on insulin levels and blood sugar balance. Studies have looked at blood sugar levels in women eating dates this way and have found no significant negative changes; however, this has not been studied in women with diabetes, so if you do have gestational, type 2, or type 1 diabetes, do discuss their use with your midwife or doctor.

How much do you take? Based on the studies available to reference, it's recommended that you eat about 70 to 80 grams (about 2.5 ounces) of red dates daily starting at about 36 or 37 weeks of pregnancy and continuing until labor begins. The 2007 study I mentioned specifies deglet noor dates and suggests that about six to eight per day is the magic number. Medjool dates are likely fine as well but typically are twice as large, so keep it to three to four of those per day.