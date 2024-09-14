Advertisement
Women Of All Ages Say This Power Pair Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated
Experts always say your hands are one of the first areas to show signs of aging, but I’ve only recently began to experience this firsthand. And while aging is a privilege, I’d prefer my hands to not look 10 years older than my face.
The good news? A little extra TLC can go a long way when caring for aging hands. In fact, women of all ages say this buzzy new hand treatment delivers radiant, younger-looking hands in just one use.
Habelo’s Power Pair combines the brand’s activating hand serum with its treatment-boosting gloves to stimulate collagen, repair damage, and smooth wrinkles and fine lines. Here’s why I’m grabbing this treatment before it sells out—because trust me, it will.
What’s in the Habelo Power Pair
The Habelo Activating Hand Serum
Powered by the brand’s proprietary HAB-1™ Multi-Peptide Complex, this vegan serum uses clean, science-backed ingredients to promote visible results.
- HAB-1™ Multi-Peptide Complex promotes natural collagen production (which slows with age) for firmer, healthier-looking skin.
- Sea fennel extract is a vitamin-rich, plant-based retinol alternative that improves skin thickness and visibly brightens, and reduces the appearance of wrinkles.
- Ceramides restore and support the skin barrier to protect against environmental damage and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.
- Hyaluronic acid is a hydrating powerhouse that visibly plumps the thin, delicate skin on your hands.
- Niacinamide calms, brightens, and evens the skin tone.
- Marine extracts firm, lift, and smooth crepiness, fine lines and wrinkles.
- Fruit extracts boost hydration.
What’s really cool about this natural formula is that many of the ingredients are biomimetic, meaning they are meant to mimic the natural functions and structures of the skin.
The Habelo Treatment-Boosting Gloves
Consider these gloves the fast-forward button for the serum’s results. Like a face mask for your hands, the buttery soft UVA/UVB protective fabric feels silky smooth against your skin.
The gloves are lined with premium medical-grade silicone which seals in the serum’s moisture and accelerates skin healing.
The wrap closure helps you find the perfect fit for your hands. Plus, I love that the design leaves your palms and fingertips completely free, so you can multitask while you’re wearing them.
Per reviewers, the gloves are comfortable enough to wear overnight—and you’ll be shocked by your results in the morning.
How to use the Power Pair
The brand recommends applying a layer of the Habelo Activating Hand Serum to the backs of your hands before sliding on the gloves and closing the wraps.
You’ll want to wear them for at least 20 minutes, and longer treatment times will help give you faster results. In other words: I’ll be wearing mine overnight.
What's great about the Power Pair
Our skin naturally loses collagen as we age, but this powerful serum is formulated to restore it naturally, and the gloves make it even more effective. The science-backed ingredients help repair and re-energize damaged skin, while smoothing wrinkles and fine lines and promoting plumper, younger-looking skin.
Of course, a lot of hand treatments promise big results—but few deliver. That’s why I was so impressed by the Power Pair’s overwhelmingly positive feedback.
Reviewers of all ages are raving about the difference they’ve seen since adding this simple hand treatment to their routine.
Here’s what they’re saying:
- "After a few sessions, my left hand looked 10 years younger!"
- “This cream is a miracle in a jar. My hands looked dry, wrinkly, and my pores were prominent. I used the cream everyday, at least twice each day and just wow. The difference was night and day.”
- "Hands visibly moisturized reducing the appearance of fine lines after one application."
- "This stuff is amazing. The glove just seals the deal and makes it more effective! I have used this treatment overnight 3 times so far and what a difference!"
- "I tried this hand cream for a few days now, and I can say that it's a game-changer. I love it. I tried different creams lately, but this one is definitely the best. I highly recommend it."
- "I’m obsessed with this product! After one use I see a difference in my hand skin texture. The cream has a very hydrating consistency and a light clean smell. The gloves are lightweight and effective. I’ll be buying this as gifts."
The takeaway
The Habelo Power Pair is essentially a five-star facial for your hands—and mine could use some pampering. If the early reviews are any indication, this treatment will sell out quickly, so I strongly recommend getting your hands on it (literally) while you can.
