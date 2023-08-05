You'll Never Go Back To Toxic Detergent After Trying These Eco-Friendly Laundry Pods
Is laundry day actually doing you more harm than good? Many conventional laundry detergents contains ingredients like chlorine (can cause skin irritation1 and respiratory issues), sodium laurel sulfate (a known skin irritant2), benziothiazolinone, and methylisothiazolinone (linked to lung toxicity and allergic reactions) in their formulas—making them harmful not just to the environment but also your health.
But as we all know, some eco-friendly and non-toxic options leave much to be desired. One formula that's defying the odds? Grab Green's 3-in-1 Laundry Detergent Pods, which have garnered more than 6,000 positive reviews from shoppers who can’t seem to get over how fresh their clothes feel and smell after using these pods.
Advertisement
What we love about the Grab Green 3-in-1 Laundry Pods
Grab Green not only avoids the ingredients listed above, but it also opts for naturally-derived plant and mineral components instead: sodium carbonate peroxide to clean and brighten, sodium citrate to soften the water, and hydrated silica to prevent caking.
If there's any ingredients that you don't recognize, Grab Green has you covered. Along with putting every ingredient in the pod's formula on the packaging, the brand also list the corresponding purpose or benefit of each addition.
When it comes to conventional laundry detergents, the added scent alone can be enough to make you want to find a less toxic alternative.
Many brands simply list “fragrance” on the product label without naming specific ingredients—but synthetic fragrances have been linked to serious health concerns, such as cancer, reproductive issues, allergies, and other sensitivities.
The Grab Green 3-in-1 pods only use essential oils for scent in three subtle-yet-fresh odors: lavender with vanilla, gardenia, or vetiver. And in case scents just aren’t your jam, you can also opt for a fragrance-free option.
Advertisement
And they work
Now any brand can create a product without toxic ingredients—but the other piece of the puzzle is finding a formula that actually works. Grab Green successfully bridges the gap between effective and natural with a plethora of dedicated customers to prove it. Most reviewers signed up for recurring shipments after their first order, speaking volumes to the efficacy of these pods.
One housekeeper says she’s “amazed and happy to have found such a product that really works,” and a mom of three teenage wrestlers notes that after trying all the “name brand toxic stuff” and the eco-friendly alternatives, “this is the only laundry brand that actually works and actually smells good.”
Others are surprised by how well these pods clean even the dirtiest of clothes and how soft the clothes feel after using them, leaving a fresh scent behind.
Best of all, the pods are incredibly easy to use. Just toss one into the washing machine before loading your clothes.
The takeaway
Swapping out your cleaning products is one small (yet meaningful!) step you can take toward a less chemical-ridden world. Better for the planet and better for your health, these cruelty-free 3-in-1 detergent pods truly are the best of both worlds—and they smell great, too. It’s no surprise shoppers say they’ll never go back to toxic detergent
Advertisement
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a certified Health & Nutrition Coach and a born and raised New Yorker with a B.A. in Creative Writing and Psychology. Her work has appeared in Bustle, The Zoe Report, PureWow, The Everygirl, and more, covering topics such as fitness, travel, home, fashion, beauty, and dating, sex, and relationships. When she’s not testing and reviewing products and services, you can find Carleigh training for her next World Major marathon, planning her next vacation, or interviewing experts on her dating podcast, Mostly Balanced.