3 Steps Guaranteed To Get Your Best Hair Color Yet From A Celebrity Colorist
Today on mindbodygreen’s beauty podcast Clean Beauty School, I had on the man who convinced me to go blonde several years ago, celebrity colorist Justin Anderson, co-founder of hair and color care brand dpHUE. And if someone was going to do it, it was him: He’s painted the strands of some of the most iconic blondes in Hollywood, from Jennifer Aniston to Gwenith Paltrow. So he knows his way around a golden wave.
He’s also an expert in helping women keep their color fresh between appointments. And the stunning results can be credited to Anderson's signature perfectionism: He wants his work to look luminescent whether it’s a day after the appointment or it’s been a few weeks.
Advertisement
“Your hair is your most important accessory: You wear it everyday. Think about your favorite piece of clothing—if you wear it daily, wash it, don’t care for it, it’s going to break down,” says Anderson.
Here, three takeaways from the episode that will give you the glossy hue of your dreams. Be sure to tune into the full recording for more inside tips.
Contrasting hair for a natural look.
When I think “natural color,” my first thought isn’t “contrast.” But as Anderson explains this episode, it’s the key to getting that elevated, yet lived-in hue color so many of us crave.
“I always tell people you wanna make sure to keep contrast in your hair,” he says. “Imagine you have beautiful, natural highlights going throughout your hair, but imagine if they were all really close together and you had a ton of them right? When it grows out, you would see that really solid line that's growing. Think of a kid’s hair: You never see roots on a little kid, even if they have all those highlights from the sun, because they're spaced out and there's all that beautiful contrast in there.”
Use your daily texture to your advantage.
Want to help your colorist out in getting the best possible outcome? Show up to your appointment wearing your hair as you do normally.
“I think it's a great idea to come into your first salon visit, wearing your hair how you normally wear it,” says Anderson. “If a client comes in and it’s blown out straight, but they say they normally wear it with some texture, we’ll actually wet the hair and rough dry it so we can see the pattern.”
And this is true not just for texture, but for daily styling: do you wear your hair up a lot or with a particular part? Keep all those things in mind when you come to your salon visit. “
Advertisement
Use rinses regularly
Shampoos strip hair color. They just do. Yes, even if you’re using a high-quality formula. So if your priority is keeping your color vibrant, learn how to shampoo less.
But for those who can’t imagine not washing their hair daily (or even every other day), rinses are an excellent inbetween. “Some people have been taught to shampoo every time they step into the shower, but you don’t have to do that. There are other options to clean your hair, like rinses ,” says Anderson, noting dpHUE’s Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse is specifically formulated for this use-case. “It's the most gentle way to clean your hair without using shampoo.”
Tune in for more hair color tips and Anderson’s insights on the latest hair color trends.
Advertisement
Heal Your Skin.
Receive your FREE Doctor-Approved Beauty Guide
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com. In her current role, she covers all the latest trends in the clean and natural beauty space, as well as lifestyle topics, such as travel. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.