Today on mindbodygreen’s beauty podcast Clean Beauty School, I had on the man who convinced me to go blonde several years ago, celebrity colorist Justin Anderson, co-founder of hair and color care brand dpHUE. And if someone was going to do it, it was him: He’s painted the strands of some of the most iconic blondes in Hollywood, from Jennifer Aniston to Gwenith Paltrow. So he knows his way around a golden wave.

He’s also an expert in helping women keep their color fresh between appointments. And the stunning results can be credited to Anderson's signature perfectionism: He wants his work to look luminescent whether it’s a day after the appointment or it’s been a few weeks.