Generous Toddlers In New Study May Explain The Root Of Altruism

The research was conducted with 96 infants, ranging between 19 and 20 months old. The experiment tested if babies would help a stranger in need, using different kinds of fruit as the main driving force. Researchers presented a fruit to each baby, talked excitedly about the fruit, and then dropped it in reaching distance of the baby. Based on the group, the researcher would either reach for the fruit and fail to pick it up or just leave it be. In the group where the researcher showed a struggle for the fruit, babies were much more likely to pick up the fruit and hand it to the stranger without any verbal prompting.

Researchers then tested to see if the results were still applicable when infants hadn't already eaten, conducting the study at a typical feeding time for the children. Even when hungry, they offered the fruit back to the researcher, prioritizing someone else's needs over their own needs—the key to altruism.