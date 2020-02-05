mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News
|
Fact Checked

Generous Toddlers In New Study May Explain The Root Of Altruism

Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant By Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.
Three Children Having a Tea Party in a Child's Bedroom

Image by Lumina / Stocksy

February 5, 2020 — 15:36 PM

It's hard to find a definitive answer to the age-old question: Are humans born good? According to new research, we may have more answers. In a recent study, researchers found that an inherent "goodness" can begin in a person as early as infancy.

What was the research?

The research was conducted with 96 infants, ranging between 19 and 20 months old. The experiment tested if babies would help a stranger in need, using different kinds of fruit as the main driving force. Researchers presented a fruit to each baby, talked excitedly about the fruit, and then dropped it in reaching distance of the baby. Based on the group, the researcher would either reach for the fruit and fail to pick it up or just leave it be. In the group where the researcher showed a struggle for the fruit, babies were much more likely to pick up the fruit and hand it to the stranger without any verbal prompting.

Researchers then tested to see if the results were still applicable when infants hadn't already eaten, conducting the study at a typical feeding time for the children. Even when hungry, they offered the fruit back to the researcher, prioritizing someone else's needs over their own needs—the key to altruism

Article continues below

Why does it matter?

"We think altruism is important to study because it is one of the most distinctive aspects of being human. It is an important part of the moral fabric of society," says lead author Rodolfo Cortes Barragan, Ph.D. "We adults help each other when we see another in need, and we do this even if there is a cost to the self. So we tested the roots of this in infants."

The fact that babies were able to sacrifice their needs to help a struggling stranger without verbal instruction or any real understanding of their motivations shows that altruism may be an inherent trait that some are just born with.

What's next?

According to Barragan, "We think certain family and social experiences make a difference, and continued research would be desirable to more fully understand what maximizes the expression of altruism in young children. If we can discover how to promote altruism to our kids, this could move us toward a more caring society."

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Christina Coughlin
Christina Coughlin mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.

More On This Topic

Love

This Is The Problem With Serial Monogamy, According To A Sexologist

Gigi Engle
This Is The Problem With Serial Monogamy, According To A Sexologist
Sex

7 Lessons From A Sex Therapist On How To Create Your Sexual Potential

Nan Wise, Ph.D, MSW, M.A., LCSW, CST
7 Lessons From A Sex Therapist On How To Create Your Sexual Potential
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Home

From Drains To Stains, Here Are 5 Ways Apple Cider Vinegar Is Handy At Home

JJ Smith
From Drains To Stains, Here Are 5 Ways Apple Cider Vinegar Is Handy At Home
Motivation

Trying A New Diet? Researchers Say This Can Help You Stick To It

Eliza Sullivan
Trying A New Diet? Researchers Say This Can Help You Stick To It
Home

This All-Purpose Cleaner Is Made Almost Entirely Out Of Food Waste

Emma Loewe
This All-Purpose Cleaner Is Made Almost Entirely Out Of Food Waste
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

You'd Never Know This "Lobster" Mushroom Mac 'N' Cheese Is 100% Vegan

Lisa Dawn Angerame
You'd Never Know This "Lobster" Mushroom Mac 'N' Cheese Is 100% Vegan
Beauty

The One Mistake You Should Avoid If You Use Seaweed Skin Care Products

Jamie Schneider
The One Mistake You Should Avoid If You Use Seaweed Skin Care Products
Change-Makers

Why This Researcher Thinks More Grocery Stores Will Help Reduce Food Waste

Eliza Sullivan
Why This Researcher Thinks More Grocery Stores Will Help Reduce Food Waste
Change-Makers

H&M's New Collection Features Vegan Leather Made From Wine Waste

Christina Coughlin
H&M's New Collection Features Vegan Leather Made From Wine Waste
Integrative Health

Get It Out: Stuffing Your Feelings Can Lead To Inflammation, Study Finds

Eliza Sullivan
Get It Out: Stuffing Your Feelings Can Lead To Inflammation, Study Finds
Women's Health

Why Women Over 40 Should Pay Special Attention To Their Heart Health

Abby Moore
Why Women Over 40 Should Pay Special Attention To Their Heart Health
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/generous-toddlers-in-new-study-may-explain-the-root-of-altruism

Your article and new folder have been saved!