These Bloody Mary Eggs Are The Perfect Hangover Antidote

Gail Simmons’ new cookbook, Bringing It Home, is filled with tips she learned from judging Top Chef for over a decade. These Bloody Mary Eggs were born out of a challenge with best-selling cookbook author, celebrity chef, and Red Rooster owner Marcus Samuelsson to create a dish that could soothe both the belly and head after a big night out. “I took cues from favorites like eggs in purgatory and shakshuka, both of which feature eggs cooked in spicy tomato sauce,” explains Simmons. “The dish not only won the challenge, but Marcus was so impressed with it that he put it on the his brunch menu at Red Rooster.” Simmons recommends using fresh horseradish whenever possible, as it has more potent health and flavor benefits (if you must go for jarred, choose a refrigerated over shelf-stable variety).