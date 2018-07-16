I Tried This Celeb-Favorite Cleanse & It Changed My Approach To Detox Forever

I'm not a huge fan of detoxing in the traditional sense—I much prefer to eat a largely vegetable diet that allows room for occasional happy hours or late-night cookie-baking sessions (food for the soul, if you will). At the beginning of summer, though, I often feel sluggish, bloated, and simply not optimal.

I turned to mindbodygreen's What to Eat to Feel Your Best class which features Frank Lipman, M.D., a best-selling author and one of the country's top integrative doctors. He not only has a client list that includes Michelle Williams, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and mbg's own CEO, Jason Wachob, he also has a refreshing take on the concept of detoxing that appealed to my skeptical proclivities. Lipman believes that we should be constantly in a minor state of detox, to support our body's own systems in dealing with the less-than-savory elements of modern life. According to him, this means, "decreasing the amount of toxins that we put into our bodies and removing the foods that could trigger inflammation while at the same time supporting our body's natural detoxification systems with the nutrients it needs."

I followed the program outlined in his section of What to Eat to Feel Your Best (where he shares the screen with other top wellness leaders like Taz Bhatia and Kelly LeVeque), and these were a few of the main take-aways: