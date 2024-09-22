Skip to Content
Sex

Foria Midlife Magic Set: "Liquid Gold" For Relief From Discomfort During Perimenopause & Menopause

Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante
September 22, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
photo of woman's back on blue background
September 22, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

It’s no secret that our bodies change as we age. For many women, this means increased vaginal dryness1 and decreased libido, both of which can significantly damper our pleasure and intimacy.

But why miss out on all the perks of a healthy sex life when you could try the Foria Midlife Magic Set instead? The kit includes the brand's bestselling body wash, body oil, vulva moisturizer, and vibrance melts to soothe, balance, and protect your skin's natural moisture.

Keep reading to learn why women of all ages say these natural hydrating treatments transformed their sex lives and their day-to-day comfort.

Foria Midlife Magic Set

$138 (was $166)
foria midlife magic set

What's in the set?

The Everyday Body Wash

Once you upgrade to this sudsy body wash, you'll wonder how you ever used a drugstore variety. The pH-friendly, fragrance-free, vulva-safe formula is safe for all body parts.

With jojoba, olive, and avocado oils and soothing chamomile, it's the ultimate hydrating cleanse. "I'm a skeptic, but this exceeded my expectations," one woman says. "It also helps with sexual anxiety that I won't be dry and uncomfortable!!!"

The Everyday Body Oil

This fast-absorbing organic oil is made with skin-soothing calendula, antioxidant-rich rosehip, and omega-rich sea buckthorn to deeply moisturize your skin.

Reviewers say it provides all-day moisture, smells beautiful, and absorbs quickly, leaving the skin glowing and silky smooth.

The Vibrance Melts

These hydrating melts provide soothing relief from the inside out. They're made with just four natural ingredients: organic fair-trade cocoa butter, MCT oil, organic chamomile extract, and organic raspberry leaf extract.

The Vibrance Melts are specifically formulated for women experiencing dryness due to hormonal fluctuations through perimenopause, menopause, and other life changes—and reviewers say they provide "gentle all-day moisture" and relief. 

The Everyday Vulva Moisturizer

If you're only going to get one product from the set, let it be this Everyday Vulva Moisturizer. Many women suffer from discomfort due to dryness, pain, and itching, but this oil keeps even the most delicate skin hydrated.

The soothing formula uses nourishing pumpkin seed oil, antioxidant-rich sea buckthorn, and omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids to provide nourishing relief and all-day comfort.

What women say about the Everyday Vulva Moisturizer:

  • "I purchased this oil to help with micro-tears on my vulva and vaginal opening. I'm happy to [report that] it has worked. The fear of sex leading to pain is behind me, the tears have stopped."
  • "This oil is a savior for those days you're dry, or daily for those of us navigating the menopause waters."
  • "My skin became smooth and more supple again almost immediately. This is my new go-to product for vulva dryness."
  • "With daily use I have noticed the texture of my skin on my vulva and bikini line improve. I think this is a must have in your daily self care and beauty routine."
  • "This is liquid gold for peri menopause and menopause ladies needing relief."

Of course, the Vulva Moisturizer isn't the only product in the set that has women singing its praises. Here's what reviewers have to say about the full lineup:

  • "I'm post menopausal and have been suffering from Chronic dryness so I've tried more than a few things. This works well for dryness over a few days providing more consistent comfort."
  • "It's working, and there are no infections. I'm super, super sensitive in this area. The vibrance collection is AWESOME!! It all does what it says it does, and no issues."
  • "I'm in menopause and have been experiencing extremely dry and painful lady issues. This magic elixir helped me so much that I'm able to be intimate with my partner without agonizing pain. It's made day-to-day comfort a real thing again!"

Foria Midlife Magic Set

$138 (was $166)
foria midlife magic set

The takeaway

Women of all ages say the Midlife Magic Set has helped them show their body the love it deserves, resulting in smooth, moisturized skin, increased pleasure, and daily comfort. You'll save 17% by purchasing the full set but if you want to begin with just one component, start with the fan-favorite: this Everyday Vulva Moisturizer

