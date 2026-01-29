Close Banner
Fluffy High-Protein Blender Waffles From Gabrielle Lyon, M.D.
Image by Gabrielle Lyon, D.O.
January 29, 2026
While milk is classically used in waffle batters. I turn to cottage cheese for added protein, along with great flavor and texture. Pureed in a high-speed blender or food processor, the cheese curds become deliciously creamy and smooth. The result is a fluffy waffle that also gets a nice chew from high-protein oats.
Serves: 4
Total Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 cup/114 grams high-protein oats
- ½ cup/56 grams almond flour
- 2 cups/453 grams (1-pound container) low-fat cottage cheese
- ¼ cup/26 grams ground flaxseed
- ¼ cup/22 grams unflavored zero-carb protein powder
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1 large egg
- ¼ cup/61 grams liquid egg whites
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ⅛ teaspoon fine sea salt
- Non-stick cooking spray
- 2 tablespoons powdered sugar
Method
- Put the oats in a high- speed blender or foodprocessor and pulse until ground to a flour. Addall of the remaining ingredients, except for thepowdered sugar. Blend, scraping down sides asneeded, until batter is formed.
- In a heated waffle maker, coated with nonstickcooking spray, cook the batter until the wafflesare golden brown. Serve warm, dusted withpowdered sugar.
- The waffles keep in a sealed container andrefrigerated for up to 3 days, or frozen for up to1 month. While the texture is best reheated in a low oven or toaster oven, you can also microwave wafflesin short intervals for 30 seconds to 2 minutes.
Nutritional analysis per serving: Total Carbs: 30 grams; Fiber: 7 grams; Protein: 32 grams; Fat: 14 grams; Calories: 370
Excerpted from The Forever Strong Playbook by Gabrielle Lyon, DO, Copyright © 2026. Used by permission of Atria Books.