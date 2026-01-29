Functional medicine doctor

Dr. Gabrielle Lyon is a board-certified family physician leading a disruption in modern medicine, one that focuses on the largest organ in the body—skeletal muscle—to support longevity and fight back against the threat of obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. With a background that includes a combined research and clinical fellowship in geriatrics and nutritional sciences at Washington University and undergraduate training in nutritional sciences at the University of Illinois, she is a subject-matter expert and educator in the practical application of protein types and levels for health, performance, aging, and disease prevention. Dr. Lyon's new book, Forever Strong: A New, Science-Based Strategy for Aging Well, outlines her whole-body, whole-person protocol for muscle health optimization. Through her private practice, popular YouTube channel, influential podcast and new book, she asks a fundamental question: How can we build strength, not just in the weight room, but in our daily lives? Dr. Lyon is on a mission to make the world a little bit stronger by building consistent dietary and lifestyle habits, and showing up for ourselves and the people we love.