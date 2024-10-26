Advertisement
My Body Was A Web Of Knots & Aches Until I Tried This Natural $8 Treatment
Between intense workouts, general end-of-year chaos, and the current news cycle, my aches, stress, and sleep troubles are all at record highs—which recently sent me into a self-care tailspin.
And while one perk of my job is access to a huge array of products and services, none of my typical recovery aids seemed to do the trick.
The silver lining? My quest led me to a new discovery: Flewd’s Soaks, a line of non-toxic bath salts that left my body and mind relaxed in less than 15 minutes.
Whether you’re stressed, sore, sad, panicked, or enraged, there’s a Flewd Soak to address it.
What led me to Flewd
I’ve never been much of a bath person in my adult life, so I was a bit reluctant to try the Flewd soaks. As an athlete and marathon runner, I’ve been told for years that I should be taking Epsom salt baths and ice baths, and yet the habit never sticks.
But my recent bout of stress, aches, and sleep troubles had me ready to try just about anything, and Flewd drew me in with its natural ingredients and fun, enticing product descriptions.
Who could resist a rage-squashing bath, right?
Every Flewd Soak I tried
Flewd’s most popular products are the scented bath soaks, but the brand also offers unscented versions of every soak.
Here are your options:
- Panic Crushing Soak with magnesium, boron, and omega 3s
- Rage Squashing Soak with magnesium, nootropic chromium, and vitamin B12
- Ache Erasing Soak with magnesium, vitamins C & D, and omega 3s
- Anxiety Destroying Soak with magnesium, complex B vitamins, and zinc
- Insomnia Ending Soak with magnesium, vitamins A & E, and L-Carnitine
- Sads Smashing Soak with magnesium, vitamins B3 & B6, and nootropics
I got a bundle, and I've tried every blend besides the Panic Crushing, Sads Smashing and Rage Squashing soaks—mainly because the others have been so effective and I want to have these on deck when the mood(s) inevitably strike.
What I love about Flewd
I'll get into the fun details of my experience with the soaks (including my top pick!) shortly—but first, a few things I love about Flewd:
The ingredients are clean & science-backed
What really sets these soaks apart is the bioavailable magnesium chloride base. The salt compound is loved for its recovery and relaxation perks, which, of course, is exactly what I was looking for.
From there, Flewd adds other natural, research-backed ingredients to coincide with whatever mood or ailment you're aiming to crush (e.g. stress, sleep troubles, soreness, etc.).
All the soaks are made without parabens, phthalates, or synthetic dyes, which means you can feel good about what you're soaking in (because bathing in toxins does not sound relaxing).
The brand has an eco-friendly focus
Flewd uses 100% recyclable packaging, and its products are all vegan, biodegradable, non-toxic, and cruelty-free.
They're easy to use
I love that the Flewd Soaks require no measuring or mess. Simply fill your tub with warm water, open your pouch of choice, and dump it in. The brand recommends soaking for at least 15 minutes for the full benefits.
The scents aren't overpowering
Flewd nailed the subtle scent in every soak I tested. I'm not usually one for scented shower products, but these gave me a dose of relaxation (sans the headache). And again, if scents aren't your thing at all, you can opt for unscented.
The soaks are affordable
Without a subscription, the highest you'll pay is $11 for one soak. But if you do opt for a subscription or standard bundle, you can get soaks for as low as $7 each (and $6 in the new Holiday Bundle!).
My experience testing Flewd
For me, the standout was the Ache Erasing Soak, (perhaps because it's the one my body was craving most). 15 minutes in the tub with these salts dissipated my post-exercise soreness and desk job aches. I was even more productive in my workout the next day! I lifted heavier and felt stronger than I had in weeks.
The other two soaks (the Insomnia Ending and Anxiety Destroying) also left me impressed. I've been perfecting my sleep for years but (like I said) rarely take baths, yet I was pleasantly surprised by just how much this helped me wind down.
Fun fact: Research shows even a 10-minute warm bath one to two hours before bed can help enhance sleep quality and sleep efficiency1. And the Flewd Insomnia Ending Soak takes things up a notch with magnesium and L-Carnitine to promote a sense of calm. On the night I tried this soak, my sleep score was a 92!
The best part? Each time I used a Flewd Soak, I felt the impact for days—and I'm not the only one singing praises.
The soaks have over 3,000 rave reviews and a 4.9 overall rating (out of 5). Here's what other testers have to say:
- “I have been having a lot of trouble with insomnia and decided to try this Insomnia Ending bath treatment. Both times I tried it after having multiple days of terrible sleep, I was finally able to get to sleep quickly. A miracle!”
- “I tried these bath salts after a long, stressful day, and they work wonders! The calming scent instantly soothes the mind, while the salts help ease muscle tension. My skin felt soft and rejuvenated afterward."
- “I definitely notice a significant effect for a good couple of days after doing a soak and am coming right back here to re-stock! I think the Anxiety Destroying one is my favorite scent, and the Rage Squashing Soak really had some lasting effects!”
The takeaway
After one 15-minute soak, my muscles and mind felt more relaxed than they had in weeks—including during two professional massages. No matter what type of stress or mood you're hoping to ease, I'd strongly recommend trying your luck with a Flewd Soak.
Editor's tip: The brand just launched a Holiday Bundle with 35% off any 12 soaks! I plan on divvying them up for stocking stuffers (and perhaps keeping a few for myself).
