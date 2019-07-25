This Is One Big Reason Flesh-Eating Bacteria May Be On The Rise

If you've read any health news this summer, chances are you've heard about (and been totally freaked out by) the "flesh-eating bacteria" infecting people at U.S. beaches. While there are several forms of flesh-eating bacteria, the one gaining the most attention lately is called Vibrio vulnificus, which is found in saltwater and brackish coastal waters where oceans meet rivers.

Why it's kind of scary: If someone is exposed to V. vulnificus via a wound such as a cut, scrape, or bug bite, the bacteria can cause a complication known as necrotizing fasciitis (or "flesh-eating disease"), a rapidly spreading and painful infection that destroys skin and muscle and which kills up to one in three people who contract it.

People can also be exposed to the bacteria by ingesting contaminated seafood and go on to develop what's known as vibriosis, an infection resulting in mild to severe symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, and fever.

But, once thought to be confined to warm beach destinations like those along the Gulf Coast, V. vulnificus is now infecting people in more northern climes like New Jersey and Delaware—and experts chalk that up to climate change.