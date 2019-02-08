Want To Go Vegan? The 5 Things You Need To Do First

This step takes seven days. For the next week, check out the possibilities. For now, don't take anything out of your diet. Rather, just think about meals that you would actually like to eat that have no meat, cheese, or other animal products. Our goal is to develop a list of foods that work for you.

Take a sheet of paper and jot down headings for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks. Under each heading, pencil in some ideas. If you normally have a breakfast of cereal and milk, this is your opportunity to try out almond milk. Or maybe soymilk, rice milk, hemp milk, or any of the zillion other nondairy milks that are on grocery shelves these days. See which ones you like best.

If you have not made oatmeal since you were a kid, pick some up, along with your favorite toppings: slivered almonds, blueberries, strawberries—you name it. Want to try veggie sausage? You'll find it at any health food store. If scrambled eggs are your thing, try scrambled tofu. Tofu has a consistency almost identical to egg white, and you can scramble it with nutritional yeast and soy sauce for flavor.

Experiment with new products and, if you like, new recipes. Foods that are not winners come off your list, but foods you really do like stay on it. Do the same for lunch, dinner, and snacks.

And how about restaurant meals? You will find good choices at Italian restaurants: minestrone or lentil soup, a spinach salad with candied walnuts, capellini with tomatoes and fresh basil, or penne arrabbiata, grilled asparagus, and an espresso. Or if Mexican is your thing, how about veggie fajitas or a bean burrito (hold the cheese)? Chinese restaurants have dozens of vegan choices—rice dishes, vegetable dishes, and tofu dishes. If you prefer Japanese food, you'll find miso soup, salads, and sushi using cucumber, asparagus, gourd, or tofu instead of fish.

If you frequent fast food places, some offer veggie burgers. At a submarine sandwich shop, skip the meat and cheese and pile on the lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, hot peppers, spinach, olives, and red wine vinegar. They will even toast it for you. Taco places will make you a bean burrito. A pizzeria will be glad to leave off the cheese and pile on extra sauce and all the veggies.

By day seven, you will have plenty of ideas for meals that are free of meat, cheese, etc., and that you genuinely like.