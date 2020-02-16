When considering what changes to make to the space, Peters recommends that you "program it to feel positive." While we each may have different views of what that means, simple things like cleaning or organizing the space can do wonders for clearing your feelings too.

Another option? Place something fresh, like a plant or flowers, in the space. This can help manifest the same fresh energy in your life, and sometimes a fresh start is exactly what we need after a few tough days.

If you're still feeling overwhelmed, Peters also gave us a recommendation for establishing a solid foundation to ground you at times of stress (and it looks pretty too).

"A bowl of rocks is a reassuring remedy in moments of overwhelm," she said. But don't just head to a craft or hardware store for a bag of rocks—collect them yourself, and experience the benefits of the grounding energy of the outdoors before you bring it into your home, she recommends.

Once you've got your rocks, place it in—you guessed it—the middle of the home, where it can have the most influence.

"This a practical place for anchoring support," she explained, "The weight of the rocks is a feng shui cue, prompting life to slow down—a welcome reprieve when you're at wits' end."

Once you've helped settle yourself with a bit of feng shui, you can also turn inward and use a mindfulness practice to manage your mood and energy further. Breathwork and meditation are great options, and they're both skills you can learn.