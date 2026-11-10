Want To Feel Your Best This Fall? Start With These 8 Editor-Approved Essentials
Fall has a way of throwing your routine off balance. Less sunlight impacts your circadian rhythm, dry air leaves hands parched, and pre-holiday stress makes your jaw clench. But this year, we're on the hunt for small daily upgrades that make it easier to rest well, recover faster, and actually stick with your routine.
We asked our editors what’s actually getting them through the season, and these eight picks came up again and again. Think: sleepbuds that outlast the 7 a.m. jackhammers, an at-home cold laser for a fraction of the clinic price, leggings that go from foliage hike to long-haul flight, and a carbon non-stick pan sans questionable materials and coatings. Here�’s what earned a permanent spot in our rotation.
1. Vuori AllTheFeels™ Leggings**
The best fall leggings don't clock out after the gym. The Vuori AllTheFeels™ Legging is the rare pair that moves through your routine—whether that means a heated workout, long plane ride, or foliage hike. Known for their buttery soft fabric and second-skin feel, these elevated leggings pair just as well with a sports bra or oversized sweater. And yes, you’ll be reaching for them all season long.
2. MELALIGHT Red Light Lamp
Daylight saving time took your evening sunlight, but it doesn’t have to take your sleep. MELALIGHT swaps harsh overhead light for a soft, melatonin-friendly 660 nm red glow that tells your body it’s time to wind down. With touch dimming, a 30- or 60-minute auto-off timer, and a cordless, rechargeable design, it moves easily from nightstand to bath to reading nook. Plus, you can save 20% with code MBG20. Those 5 p.m. sunsets just got a lot cozier.
3. Soft Services Deskside
We were already big fans of Soft Services' original overnight hand cream, and now it's gotten a daytime makeover. The new release skips retinol and heavy oils in favor of a water-gel formula. Powered by ectoin, betaine, and beta-glucan, the lightweight hand cream still hydrates skin and defends against dry indoor air—but it also quickly absorbs into the skin (so you can moisturize mid-email without smudging your keyboard). Of course, the sleek hand cream still comes in a design-forward refillable container that you won't mind keeping on your desk. While the brand did release a new scent for the launch, we love having a fragrance-free option.
4. biom Body Wipes
Every gym bag needs a plan B for when a shower isn’t happening. biom Body Wipes deliver a full-body refresh with one thick, oversized wipe made from 100% plant-based, plastic-free fibers. Aloe and vitamin E keep skin soft, while persimmon leaf extract tackles odor without sticky residue or overpowering scent. They’re perfect after spin class, long flights, or before dinner plans. We think you’ll want a pack in every bag.
5. HigherDOSE Pro Laser Renewal Wand
Clinic-grade results shouldn’t require a clinic-grade price tag. The HigherDOSE Pro Laser Renewal Wand uses the same 808 nm cold-laser wavelength as LYMA’s $2,695 device, and adds red and near-infrared LEDs to support collagen production, plus blue light to calm breakouts. We love that the value doesn't end there; the 3-in-1 wand also has a swappable cryo-sculpting head, which depuffs and defines your jawline and cheekbones in minutes. Your purchase also includes two skin care products: a light-activated peptide serum and hydration facial mist. Just be sure to snag this editor-loved device while it's 20% off in the brand's early Black Friday deals.
6. Misen Carbon Nonstick™ Frying Pan
The best nonstick pan doesn’t flinch at high heat. Misen’s Carbon Nonstick™ Pan skips chemical coatings entirely. It’s made of nitrided carbon steel that’s slick from day one and only gets better with use. It slides a soft scramble onto your plate just as easily as it handles a fiery, saucy mapo tofu, and it’s safe with metal utensils up to 1100°F. This is the last nonstick you’ll ever buy.
7. Ozlo Sleepbuds 2
The best sleep aid is the one that outlasts the 7 a.m. jackhammers. Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 are tiny, featherlight earbuds built for sleep, comfortable enough for side sleepers and smart enough to switch from your podcast to noise-masking sounds the moment you drift off. With up to 14 hours of battery and a private in-ear alarm, they’ll get you through the night and past the construction crew. And yes, you’ll finally sleep in.
8. Therabody ThermFace Massage
One of Therabody's newest launches, the ThermFace Massage pairs gentle percussion with soothing heat to release the tension that TMJ and nighttime grinding leave behind in your jaw, temples, and neck. Four specialized attachments target every tight spot, and just 30 seconds per area brings real relief. We love that the brand finally made it's beloved percussive technology safe for your face—and it's also HSA/FSA eligible. Time for your morning jaw ache to clock out.
The takeaway
Sure, our editors could gatekeep their fall favorites, but better sleep and healthier skin are meant to be shared. Better yet, a few of our team favorites are already marked down in early Black Friday sales—meaning there's never been a better time to revamp your routine.
** Sponsored placement