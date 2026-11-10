Want To Feel Your Best This Fall? Start With These 8 Editor-Approved Essentials

We were already big fans of Soft Services' original overnight hand cream, and now it's gotten a daytime makeover. The new release skips retinol and heavy oils in favor of a water-gel formula. Powered by ectoin, betaine, and beta-glucan, the lightweight hand cream still hydrates skin and defends against dry indoor air—but it also quickly absorbs into the skin (so you can moisturize mid-email without smudging your keyboard). Of course, the sleek hand cream still comes in a design-forward refillable container that you won't mind keeping on your desk. While the brand did release a new scent for the launch, we love having a fragrance-free option.